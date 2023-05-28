Who Will Win CSK Vs GT Final? Sunil Gavaskar Backs THIS Team To Win IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans are the top team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, according to Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. However, his personal wish is for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to emerge as the champions, particularly because of his admiration for MS Dhoni. Gavaskar openly acknowledged that CSK holds a special place in his heart as his second favourite team in the IPL, following his hometown side, the Mumbai Indians.

The IPL 2023 commenced with a clash between the Gujarat Titans and CSK at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, serving as the season opener. The tournament will culminate with a final showdown between the same two teams in the Indian Premier League final. In Qualifier 1, held three days ago, CSK emerged victorious in front of their fervent home supporters at the MA Chidambaram Stadium against Hardik's team. As the defending champions, the Gujarat Titans will enjoy the backing of their home fans this time around, having already defeated the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 on Friday, setting the stage for a rematch against the Chennai Super Kings.

Gavaskar expressed his desire for Chennai to clinch the title, driven by the belief that witnessing MS Dhoni triumph once more would be truly remarkable. In his own words, "Chennai Super Kings have always been my second favourite team apart from the Mumbai Indians. My heart wants CSK to win because the fact that MS Dhoni is able to win it one more time would be fantastic. Proving once again that calm, cool decision-making can make a difference. Having said that, Gujarat Titans have been the best team. They have got a terrific opener in Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya," shared Sunil Gavaskar with Sports Today.

The question of whether MS Dhoni can secure his fifth title as captain, thereby equaling Rohit Sharma's record, or if Hardik Pandya will become the third consecutive captain to claim the trophy remains a difficult one to answer. Both teams' players are currently in exceptional form, making it a highly competitive encounter.

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT Playing XI

GT predicted playing 11: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

CSK predicted playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar