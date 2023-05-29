IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni Will Not Play As An Impact Player If He’s Not The Captain, Says Virender Sehwag

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final, there is speculation that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni might he playing his 250th and final match in the T20 league against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday night. Although Dhoni has not officially announced his decision to retire from the IPL, almost three years after his international retirement, former India opener Virender Sehwag believes that Dhoni will not continue as just an ‘Impact Player’ if he’s not the captain of CSK team next season.

Speculations regarding Dhoni’s potential retirement have been circulating ever since the commencement of 2023 IPL, hinting that this edition could mark his final appearance in the tournament. CSK’s bowling coach Dwayne Bravo has earlier expressed his belief that the recently introduced ‘Impact Player’ rule in the IPL could contribute to the extension of MS Dhoni’s tenure with the yellow army.

However, Sehwag holds a differing opinion. Speaking to Cricbuzz website, the former opener said that Dhoni is only playing because of his captaincy and the Impact Player rule is for specific players.

“Impact Player rule doesn’t apply on MS Dhoni. Because he’s playing only for captaincy. He has to stay in the ground for captaincy. Impact Player rule is for someone who doesn’t field but bats, or a bowler who doesn’t need to bat. Dhoni has to field 20 overs; if he’s not the captain, he won’t even play as Impact Player. Then, you will see him as mentor or coach or Director of Cricket,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz website.

Dhoni has shed light on his retirement plans when he came up for chat after leading CSK a record 10th IPL final last week and said ‘he has ample time to decide’ whether he will play another edition of IPL, adding that he will remain connected to the team, whether it be as a player or as a member of the support staff.

In 249 matches in IPL till date, Dhoni has scored over 5,000 runs at an average of over 39 with 24 fifties in his career.