topStoriesenglish2615057
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni Will Not Play As An Impact Player If He’s Not The Captain, Says Virender Sehwag

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will be a playing his record 250th match against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final on Monday.

Edited By:  Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 01:15 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni Will Not Play As An Impact Player If He’s Not The Captain, Says Virender Sehwag

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final, there is speculation that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni might he playing his 250th and final match in the T20 league against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday night. Although Dhoni has not officially announced his decision to retire from the IPL, almost three years after his international retirement, former India opener Virender Sehwag believes that Dhoni will not continue as just an ‘Impact Player’ if he’s not the captain of CSK team next season.

Speculations regarding Dhoni’s potential retirement have been circulating ever since the commencement of 2023 IPL, hinting that this edition could mark his final appearance in the tournament. CSK’s bowling coach Dwayne Bravo has earlier expressed his belief that the recently introduced ‘Impact Player’ rule in the IPL could contribute to the extension of MS Dhoni’s tenure with the yellow army.

However, Sehwag holds a differing opinion. Speaking to Cricbuzz website, the former opener said that Dhoni is only playing because of his captaincy and the Impact Player rule is for specific players.

“Impact Player rule doesn’t apply on MS Dhoni. Because he’s playing only for captaincy. He has to stay in the ground for captaincy. Impact Player rule is for someone who doesn’t field but bats, or a bowler who doesn’t need to bat. Dhoni has to field 20 overs; if he’s not the captain, he won’t even play as Impact Player. Then, you will see him as mentor or coach or Director of Cricket,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz website.

Dhoni has shed light on his retirement plans when he came up for chat after leading CSK a record 10th IPL final last week and said ‘he has ample time to decide’ whether he will play another edition of IPL, adding that he will remain connected to the team, whether it be as a player or as a member of the support staff.

In 249 matches in IPL till date, Dhoni has scored over 5,000 runs at an average of over 39 with 24 fifties in his career.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?