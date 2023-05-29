IPL 2023 Final On Reserve Day For First-Time Ever: Rules And Regulations, Livestreaming Details, All You Need To Know HERE

Then final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been pushed to a ‘Reserve Day’ for the first-time ever in its 16-year history. The IPL 2023 Final, which was scheduled to start on Sunday has been postponed to the ‘reserve day’ on Monday due to incessant rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Even the toss for the IPL 2023 Final could not take place as a massive hail and thunderstorm hit Ahmedabad on Sunday evening. Now the toss is supposed to take place as scheduled on 7pm on Monday with all other conditions for the game still applicable should rain also affect the match on Monday.

According to the IPL Playing Condition, the Final match has to start by 9.35pm for a full 20-overs-a-side to be played. The cut-off time for a five-over shootout is 12.06am. If the conditions don’t allow even that, the teams will play a ‘Super Over’ to determine the winner.

If that is also not possible, as per last year’s playing conditions, then defending champions Gujarat Titans will be declared winners by virtue of having finished higher on the points table in the league stage ahead of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

The BCCI announced that ticket-holder for Sunday’s final will be able to enter the stadium on Monday as well with the same physical tickets. “Fans who had their tickets for the TATA IPL Final on May 28th will now be able to enter the stadium with their existing physical tickets on May 29th,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“The BCCI would like to thank the fans present tonight for their patience and support. We request them to come in big numbers to support their favourite IPL teams at the grand finale of the TATA IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad,” the statement added.

The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2023 Final Reserve Day…

When is the Reserve Day for IPL 2023 Final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings taking place?

The Reserve Day for IPL 2023 Final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be Monday, since the match failed to start on Sunday due to incessant rain.

What time will the toss take place on Reserve Day for IPL 2023 Final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings?

The toss on the Reserve Day for IPL 2023 Final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7pm IST.

What is the cut-off time for Reserve Day for IPL 2023 Final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings for 20-over match?

The cut-off on Reserve Day for IPL 2023 Final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings for 20-over match is 935pm IST.

What is the cut-off time for Reserve Day for IPL 2023 Final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings for 5-over match?

The cut-off time for Reserve Day for IPL 2023 Final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings for 5-over match is 12.06am IST.

What will happen if 5-over match can’t happen on Reserve Day for IPL 2023 Final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings?

If 5-over match can’t take place on Reserve Day for IPL 2023 Final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings then teams will play a ‘Super Over’ to decide the champions.

What will happen if ‘Super Over’ can’t take place on Reserve Day for IPL 2023 Final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings?

Defending champions and league stage table-toppers Gujarat Titans will become champions if rain prevents even a ‘Super Over’ on IPL 2023 Final Reserve Day.

How can I watch the Reserve Day for IPL 2023 Final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 203n Final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on Reserve Day will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

How can I livestream the Reserve Day for IPL 2023 Final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings for free?

The livestreaming of IPL 2023 Final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on Reserve Day will be available for free on Jio Cinemas Website and App.