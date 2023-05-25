IPL 2023 Final Tickets: Chaos At Narendra Modi Stadium Amid Rush To Collect Print Tickets

With MS Dhoni set to play another Indian Premier League final, there is a huge demand among the fans for the summit clash of the sixteenth edition of the tournament. The excitement led to a big chaos taking place at the Narendra Modi stadium as fans struggled to collect their tickets. BCCI has partnered with PayTm to sell the online tickets. However, even afer booking their seats, the spectators need to collect the physical copy from the stadium. Thanks to this rule, there were big queues in front of the ticket office at the stadium as fans stood under the sun, waiting for their turn. A video went viral on the internet in which one can see a chaos taking pace at the venue.

Fans angry at board for mismanagement

The biggest stakeholders in Indian cricket, the fans, felt cheated on knowing that they are required to collect physical copies of their tickets. A fan, in a video posted on Twitter, was heard saying that he paid the connvenience fee to the ticket-booking website and yet he was at the stadium, standing in a long queue, to collect a physical copy, without which he would not be allowed inside the stadium to watch the final.

There were other tweets, which we have mentioned below, in which fans are upset with the ticket booking process. A fan alleged that tickets went missing seconds after they were open for sale.

Look at the scenarios personal experience of ticket buying problems created by paytm final tickets after buying tickets and taking payment these are the problems we are facing @IPL @JayShah @GCAMotera . pic.twitter.com/H8G3LvxcWi — Rahul Modi (@rahulm0902) May 25, 2023

Hey @paytminsider in the ipl final booking ticket page it is showing coming soon, will the ticket window again open? pic.twitter.com/1Xmj7Ypsl7 May 25, 2023

CSK await the winner of Qualifier 2 in the final

Chennai booked their place in the final by beating Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1. Titans will play Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 and the winner of this match will meet CSK at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Earlier, MI had beaten Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator to earn a spot in the next round of the playoffs.