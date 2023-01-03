IPL 2023: Former BCCI President and ex-India Captain Sourav Ganguly to join Delhi Capitals in THIS position

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and ex-India skipper Sourav Ganguly will be returning to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as ‘Director of Cricket’ with the Delhi Capitals during the upcoming edition starting in April, sources close to the development confirmed.

Ganguly, who stepped down from the BCCI president’s post in October last year, will also oversee all the cricket verticals of the franchise along with the ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and the SA T20 league side Pretoria Capitals.

“Yes, Sourav will be back with Delhi Capitals from this year. The discussions and modalities are over. He has worked with the franchise, shares a good comfort level with owners and if he would have worked in IPL, it would have always been with DC,” an IPL source tracking developments told news agency PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Ganguly was the mentor of Delhi Capitals during his stint with the franchise in 2019. It is understood that Delhi Capitals’ recent auction picks had both head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly’s footprints.

Delhi Capitals have plenty of worries heading into the IPL 2023. DC captain Rishabh Pant will probably be ruled out of the entire season after his car accident last week.

The DC, who have never won the IPL title, will possibly look at Australian opener David Warner was the man to replace Pant as the Capitals’ skipper.

Ganguly will play a big role in deciding who will be the new captain of the Capitals come IPL 2023. He was replaced as the BCCI top boss by former India all-rounder Roger Binny after the BCCI elections in October 2022.

With the ‘conflict of interest’ removed after stepping down from the BCCI post, Ganguly is free to take up any post with IPL or any other T20 league franchises.