topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Former BCCI President and ex-India Captain Sourav Ganguly to join Delhi Capitals in THIS position

Sourav Ganguly, who stepped down from the BCCI president’s post in October last year, will also oversee all the cricket verticals of the franchise along with the ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and the SA T20 league side Pretoria Capitals.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IPL 2023: Former BCCI President and ex-India Captain Sourav Ganguly to join Delhi Capitals in THIS position

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and ex-India skipper Sourav Ganguly will be returning to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as ‘Director of Cricket’ with the Delhi Capitals during the upcoming edition starting in April, sources close to the development confirmed.

Ganguly, who stepped down from the BCCI president’s post in October last year, will also oversee all the cricket verticals of the franchise along with the ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and the SA T20 league side Pretoria Capitals.

“Yes, Sourav will be back with Delhi Capitals from this year. The discussions and modalities are over. He has worked with the franchise, shares a good comfort level with owners and if he would have worked in IPL, it would have always been with DC,” an IPL source tracking developments told news agency PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Ganguly was the mentor of Delhi Capitals during his stint with the franchise in 2019. It is understood that Delhi Capitals’ recent auction picks had both head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly’s footprints.

Delhi Capitals have plenty of worries heading into the IPL 2023. DC captain Rishabh Pant will probably be ruled out of the entire season after his car accident last week.

The DC, who have never won the IPL title, will possibly look at Australian opener David Warner was the man to replace Pant as the Capitals’ skipper.

Ganguly will play a big role in deciding who will be the new captain of the Capitals come IPL 2023. He was replaced as the BCCI top boss by former India all-rounder Roger Binny after the BCCI elections in October 2022.

With the ‘conflict of interest’ removed after stepping down from the BCCI post, Ganguly is free to take up any post with IPL or any other T20 league franchises.

Live Tv

IPL 2023Indian Premier League 2023Sourav GangulyDelhi CapitalsPretoria CapitalsDubai CapitalsILT20 2023SA T20 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?
DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!