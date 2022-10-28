'So much effort...': Ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly opens up on Jay Shah's equal pay announcement for women cricketers

BCCI secretary Jay Shah made a landmark announcement on Thursday (October 27) that board's contracted players, both men and women, will be paid equal match salary. Earlier, there was a big difference in the pay gap. Male cricketers got way more salary per game than the women and the board wants to get rid of this gender discrimination, said Jay Shah will announcing the news. He wrote on Twitter: "I'm pleased to announce @BCCI 's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket."

Jay Shah added that the BCCI Women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. In Test Test, they will get Rs 15 lakhs, Rs 6 lakhs in ODIs and at Rs 3 lakhs in T20Is. "Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support," said Jay Shah.

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has made his views clear on the rise in the salary of the contracted women cricketers in India. He congratulated Jay Shah and the current president Roger Binny for this 'wonderful gesture'. He added that BCCI has put in a lot of effort to improve the performance of the women cricketers in India.

"Just saw it in the papers this morning .. congratulations to jay ,Roger,rajivbhai,ashishji,debojit and all the apex council members for this wonderful gesture .so much effort has gone in women's cricket and it is showing in their performance," wrote Ganguly on Twitter.

Just saw it in the papers this morning .. congratulations to jay ,Roger,rajivbhai,ashishji,debojit and all the apex council members for this wonderful gesture .so much effort has gone in women's cricket and it is showing in their performance..@JayShah @BCCIWomen @BCCI October 28, 2022

Not to forget, a women's IPL has also been announced next year in which 6 teams will take part. The tournament dates are yet to be finalised but it is expected that it will take place right before men's IPL.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has shown immense happiness over the development. She said that this is a red letter day for women's cricket in India and thanked BCCI for the big news.