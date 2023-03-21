From Jacques Kallis to Virender Sehwag, Here Is Full List Of All The English And Hindi commentators For IPL 2023

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is highly anticipated and is scheduled to begin on March 31 with a match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After being restricted to a select set of venues in the last three seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reintroduction of the home-away format is expected to excite viewers. Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster for the tournament, has announced a star-studded list of commentators, which includes revered former Indian and foreign cricketers.

The panel comprises both familiar and new names, with recently retired Aaron Finch and former IPL winner and South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis making their off-field debut during the tournament. Other notable former international cricketers like Kevin Pietersen, Danny Morrison, David Hussey, Imran Tahir, and Matthew Hayden will also be a part of the IPL's coverage. Former franchise coaches Tom Moody, Daniel Vettori, and Simon Katich will provide their analysis, while legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar leads the list of Indian names.

In addition, former Indian players such as Murali Vijay, S Sreesanth, Laxmipathy Balaji, and Subramaniam Badrinath will also join the panel, with veteran candidates Kris Srikanth and Sandeep Patil offering their thoughts from a different perspective. Irfan Pathan will continue to be part of the broadcasting team, and his brother Yusuf Pathan will join him for the first time. The former all-rounder was part of the Rajasthan Royals that won the first-ever IPL and the Indian side that lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007. The IPL's coverage is sure to be entertaining and informative, with the best commentators in the game providing their insights.

IPL 2023 full list of commentators

English: Sunil Gavaskar, Jacques Kallis, Matthew Hayden, Kevin Pietersen, Aaron Finch, Tom Moody, Paul Collingwood, Daniel Vettori, Daniel Morrison, and David Hussey.

Hindi: Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Mithali Raj, Mohd Kaif, Sanjay Manjrekar, Imran Tahir, Deep Dasgupta, Ajay Mehra, Padamjeet Sehrawat & Jatin Sapru, K Srikkanth, S Badrinath, Lakshmipathi Balaji, S Ramesh, and Murali Vijay.

Telugu: Venugopal Rao, Ashish Reddy, MSK Prasad, Kalyan Krishna, and T Suman;

Kannada: Vijay Bharadwaj, Srinivasa Murthy (Jaani), GK Anil Kumar, Balachandra Akhil, Bharat Chipli, Pavan Deshpande, and Gundappa Vishwanath.