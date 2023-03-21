Watch: Sanju Samson HITS Monstrous Sixes In Rajasthan Royals Net Session In Jodhpur, Video Goes Viral

Indian Premier League's 2023 edition will commence on March 31 with a game between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As the cash-rich league approaches, players from all ten franchises have initiated their preparations for the mega-event. The Chennai Super Kings have been undergoing training at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for the last couple of weeks, while the Rajasthan Royals, the previous year's losing finalists, have also started their preparations for the tournament. RR captain Sanju Samson, who led the team to the final for the first time since 2008, has joined the team's camp in Jodhpur.

#SanjuSamson training ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023_



__ IG@/super__samson_ pic.twitter.com/C9vczXA0hr — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) March 19, 2023

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the 28-year-old cricketer can be seen smashing big sixes during the training camp. Samson, who was not selected for India's ODI squad in the ongoing series against the five-time World Cup winners Australia, last appeared for the country on January 3, 2023, against Sri Lanka during the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium. He got injured in that match while fielding and had been out since then. After completing his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, he joined the RR camp in Jodhpur.

In the 2022 edition of the world's richest franchise cricket league, Sanju was in terrific form with the bat. He finished as the second-leading run-scorer for his team and ninth overall. He appeared in all 17 matches for RR and scored 458 runs, which came at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 146.79. In this year's IPL, the Rajasthan Royals will begin their campaign on April 2 against Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.