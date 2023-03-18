IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh Breaks Silence On Rift Rumours With MS Dhoni

2011 World Cup winner of Team India, Harbhajan Singh recently cleared the air on having a bad relationship with former India captain MS Dhoni. The former India spinner expressed his feelings for Dhoni and even pointed out that they have shared the same dressing room at both international and domestic (IPL) cricket level. The Punjab-born revealed the duo share a great bond but they do not meet regularly given both of them got busy with life.

"Why would I have a problem with MS Dhoni? We played a lot of cricket for India and have been very, very good friends, and still are. He became busy with his life, and I became busy with mine, and we don't meet very often. But there's no rift whatsoever," Said Harbhajan Singh said about his friendship with Dhoni on the YouTube channel 'Sports Yaari'.

"As far as I know, he hasn't taken away any of my properties (laughs). But yes, I am interested in some of his properties, especially his farmhouse," he added.

When MS DHONI played the Greatest Clutch knock vs MI out of nowhere pic.twitter.com/ISP3IKebXo — Arnav (@CricEyeronic) March 11, 2023

Apart from playing for Team India, Bhajji and MSD even shared the dressing room in the Indian Super League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Harbhajan was part of the team for three years and he even won the IPL title with CSK in 2018.

Coming to Dhoni, the 41-year-old is likely to play his last IPL season with the Chennai franchise. CSK will open their season against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) led by Hardik Pandya at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. Chennai bought the services of England cricketer Ben Stokes for a massive amount of Rs 16.25 crore for their upcoming season at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Many fans including Harbhajan Singh believe the duo of Stokes-Dhoni will cause problems to the opposition.