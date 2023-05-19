IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya And Son Agastya Playing Drums Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today

Hardik Pandya, thanks to his supreme leadership abilities, has guided Gujarat Titans to Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs this season for the second consecutive time. The defending champions still have one match left at the league stage, and ahead of their next game, Hardik was spotted in a totally new avatar. The star all-rounder and his two-year-old son Agastya were seen trying their hands at drums. Oh yes, we aren’t joking here. In the video shared on social media, the Pandya boys are showing off their skills. The video screams father-son goals from miles away. Referring to the iconic rock band The Beatles, the tweet read, “Meet (The Beatles) The Pandyas.”

Hardik Pandya and his son Agastya’s performance took the internet by storm. Fans were in awe of Agastya, “the little musician.”

little musician awesome drum playing..... — Prarthana Rawal (@prarthanaRawal) May 19, 2023

Another person referred to Hardik Pandya and his son as “cuties.”

Some were mesmerised by Agastya’s performance. “So lovely. cute baby,” the comment read.

Rooting for Gujarat Titans, a fan wrote, “Win against RCB in the next match.”

Previously, Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic were involved in a fun-filled cricket face-off. Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder and Hardik’s brother- Krunal Pandya- was in Natasha’s team. The video, which is from the game’s toss time, featured Hardik mimicking Natasha’s ROFL expression. “It's Team Natasa vs Team Hardik, #TitansFAM! Which team are you on? Don't miss Natasa at this epic coin toss,” Gujarat Titans tweeted.

Gujarat Titans became the first team of this season’s IPL to qualify for the playoffs. After playing 13 matches in IPL 2023, Gujarat sit atop the points tally. The Hardik Pandya-led outfit have 18 points in their kitty. The defending IPL champions, in their last league game of the season, will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. The team, in their last fixture, defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs. Gujarat opener Shubman Gill produced a sensational ton in that game to guide his side to a solid total of 188. Hyderabad, at the time of the run chase, could only manage to reach 154. Pacers Mohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami picked up four wickets each to earn a resounding win for their side.