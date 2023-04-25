topStoriesenglish2599101
NewsCricket
HARRY BROOK

'Harry Brook Is Highest Paid Cameraman', Harsha Bhogle's Hilarious Reaction As SRH Batsman Takes The Lens Goes Viral - Watch

At the IPL 2023 auction, Brook was the 5th highest-paid player as SRH spent Rs13.25 crore on him.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 04:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Harry Brook Is Highest Paid Cameraman', Harsha Bhogle's Hilarious Reaction As SRH Batsman Takes The Lens Goes Viral - Watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost for the fifth time in the 2023 IPL on Monday, as Delhi Capitals further ruined their campaign by winning a thrilling game. Sunrisers' batsmen aren't performing up to par, as they struggled against a strong Delhi Capitals bowling attack on a sluggish Hyderabad surface. Apart from the century against the Kolkata Knight Riders, opening batsman Harry Brook was dismissed for another low total in the current IPL because he has primarily struggled against too much pace and spin.

While trying to hit out of difficulty and play a scoop after a 14-ball 7, Brook was out to Anrich Nortje. While Brook may be having trouble with the bat on the pitch, he relished his time spent in front of the camera. For a little while, Brook filled in for the cameraman, and commentator Harsha Bhogle couldn't help but make a memorable statement.

Also Read: Blame Game In Hyderabad Camp After Embarrassing Defeat Against Delhi In IPL 2023, Captain Aiden Markram Says THIS

Seeing Brook behind the camera, Bhogle said, "Oh! we got a new cameraman. He gets paid more than any cameraman in the history of television production."

The moment Bhogle had finished speaking, his fellow pundits started laughing. At the IPL 2023 auction, Brook was the 5th highest-paid player as SRH spent INR 13.25 crore on him. Not only Brook, but the majority of the SRH batsmen also had trouble on Monday against the excellent spin of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. The likes of Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, and captain Aiden Markram all failed to get going in contrast to Mayank Agarwal, who struck a good 49. Markram questioned the motivation and enthusiasm of his team's hitters after the Sunrisers suffered their third straight defeat.

On Saturday, April 29, the two sides will play each other again in Delhi in the rematch. In seven games, Delhi, Sunrisers, and Kolkata Knight Riders are all equal on four points.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?