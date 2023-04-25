'Harry Brook Is Highest Paid Cameraman', Harsha Bhogle's Hilarious Reaction As SRH Batsman Takes The Lens Goes Viral - Watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost for the fifth time in the 2023 IPL on Monday, as Delhi Capitals further ruined their campaign by winning a thrilling game. Sunrisers' batsmen aren't performing up to par, as they struggled against a strong Delhi Capitals bowling attack on a sluggish Hyderabad surface. Apart from the century against the Kolkata Knight Riders, opening batsman Harry Brook was dismissed for another low total in the current IPL because he has primarily struggled against too much pace and spin.

While trying to hit out of difficulty and play a scoop after a 14-ball 7, Brook was out to Anrich Nortje. While Brook may be having trouble with the bat on the pitch, he relished his time spent in front of the camera. For a little while, Brook filled in for the cameraman, and commentator Harsha Bhogle couldn't help but make a memorable statement.

He'll whack it outta the park and show you how it sails through the air too - Harry Brook _#SRHvDC #TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinema #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/ar6t314xu3 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 24, 2023

Seeing Brook behind the camera, Bhogle said, "Oh! we got a new cameraman. He gets paid more than any cameraman in the history of television production."

The moment Bhogle had finished speaking, his fellow pundits started laughing. At the IPL 2023 auction, Brook was the 5th highest-paid player as SRH spent INR 13.25 crore on him. Not only Brook, but the majority of the SRH batsmen also had trouble on Monday against the excellent spin of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. The likes of Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, and captain Aiden Markram all failed to get going in contrast to Mayank Agarwal, who struck a good 49. Markram questioned the motivation and enthusiasm of his team's hitters after the Sunrisers suffered their third straight defeat.

On Saturday, April 29, the two sides will play each other again in Delhi in the rematch. In seven games, Delhi, Sunrisers, and Kolkata Knight Riders are all equal on four points.