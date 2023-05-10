topStoriesenglish2605627
IPL 2023: 'He Was Toying With RCB Bowlers:' Gavaskar In Awe With Surya's Scintillating Knock Vs RCB

Gavaskar also showered praise on SKY - who once again showcased his 360-degree hittings - and took the game away from RCB in no time.

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 03:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

On Tuesday, the second most sought-after contest of the Rivalry Week between MI and RCB at Wankhede Stadium entertained the crowd to the fullest as MI chased down the target of 200 for the third straight time in IPL 2023.

Sensational Suryakumar Yadav carried his red-hot form with the bat and blasted a quickfire 83 off 35 balls and young Nehal Wadhera also smashed his second fifty of the season. The duo strung a partnership of 140 runs to put MI in the driver's seat in the run chase.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar claimed that SKY's form rubbed off on Wadhera but the youngster played his own shots.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Sunil Gavaskar said, "When you are batting with SKY your confidence is boosted, but the best thing about Nehal Wadhera's innings was that he wasn't looking to play shots like SKY. The best thing about him is that his balance was superb."

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh spoke highly of Wadhera for grabbing the opportunity with both hands and repaying the faith of MI team management. (Watch: Ziva Trains With Dad MS Dhoni Ahead Of CSK vs DC Clash In IPL 2023)

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said, "Nehal Wadhera has made most of the opportunities count. He was being fast-tracked from U-25 to Punjab Ranji Trophy and MI scouted him well. He just made the opportunities count in the absence of Tilak Varma."

Jordan Replaces Archer

Recently, England all-rounder Chris Jordan has replaced his teammate Jofra Archer in the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Jordan will be joining five-time champions MI for Rs 2 crore.

“Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday named Chris Jordan as a replacement for the injured Jofra Archer for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Jordan, who made his IPL debut in 2016, has so far played 28 IPL matches and has 27 wickets against his name. The speedster has represented England in 87 T20Is and has scalped 96 T20I wickets,” an IPL statement read on Tuesday.

