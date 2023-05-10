Watch: Ziva Trains With Dad MS Dhoni Ahead Of CSK vs DC Clash In IPL 2023

Ahead of the all-important Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) contest between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and David Warner's Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk, the home team trained hard while some special visitors also attended the practice session. The kids in the CSK camp were seen training hard with their dads at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Among them was Ziva, CSK skipper Dhoni's daughter. Ziva was seen playing with Robin Uthappa's son in the video shared by CSK on social media. Moeen Ali's son was also there on the field.

Watch CSK kids train hard with their fathers on eve of clash vs DC:

Cuteness overloaded



It was Kids Day Out in the @ChennaiIPL training camp ahead of their clash tonight against #DC

DC in dire need of points

Delhi Capitals find themselves at the bottom of the points table. They have done well to win 4 out of last 5 matches in the competition. But they need to maintain the winning run for an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Key players for DC

There will be no Anrich Nortje for DC in this match as the South African pacer has already returned home due to personal reasons. Ishant Sharma has taken up the responsibility of being the leader of the pack quite well, bowling some crucial match-winning overs in the past two matches. All eyes will be on Ishant in this crucial tie. Not to forget, DCpin hopes on Warner, Mitchell Marsh to come good as well. In the spin-friendly conditions of Chennai, the likes of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav can too turn out to be heroes for DC.

Dhoni brings the best out of the players

S Sreesanth, who has played a lot of cricket under MS Dhoni, said CSK captain knows how to get the best out of the players. "MS Dhoni's biggest quality is that he brings the best out of the players. And if they don't know, he'll make sure they understand their strengths. When they get the backing of the captain and the team atmosphere is so good, players bring out the best in them," Sreesanth told Star Sports.