IPL 2023: Here's WHY ECB Has Stopped Jonny Bairstow From Playing For PBKS But Clears Road For Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran

England batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of IPL 2023 as England and Waled Cricket Board (ECB) has refused to provide him with NOC to take part in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier Legaue, which starts on March 31 in Ahmedabad. This is a big blow to Punjab Kings, who spent Rs 6.75 crore at the last year's auction. One good news for them is that explosive batter and all-rounder Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran have been cleared by ECB and will play the championship. Curran is the most expensive IPL player who was sold to PBKS for a sum of Rs 18.50 crore at the last auction.

After breaking his leg and ankle in October last year, Bairstow was ruled out of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2023. He was operated for the same and the rehabilitation program has taken almost 6 months to make him match-fit again. Punjab Kings were hoping that if Bairstow was fully recovered, their squad will be further strengthened. However, ECB has said no to NOC required for overseas players from their national cricket board to play in the franchise tournaments all over the world, reported Cricbuzz.

Bairstow will be fully recovered from leg and ankle injury in a few weeks but ECB does not want to take a risk with his fitnes with Ashes and ODI World Cup to be held later this year

Livingstone too got injured during England's Test tour of Pakistan last December as he had hurt his knee and ankle. But the same report said that he will be available for PBKS, who bought him for a sum of Rs 11.50 crore. All-rounder Curran too will be returning to Punjab this season.

Apart from these two, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer are other England starts who have also confirmed their participation in IPL 2023.