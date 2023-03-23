IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Teaches Dwayne Bravo How To Whistle; CSK Release Video - Watch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo are best of friends and on Thursday, while shooting a promotional video together, the bond shared between the two was there to be seen. During the shoot, MSD and Bravo had loads of fun trying to whistle. Dhoni was, in fact, teaching Bravo how to pull off the iconic whistle that fans relate hugely with CSK. The 'Captain Cool' was in great mood and it reflected in the video as he and Bravo could not stop laughing at each other's poor attempt to whistle properly. But in the end, they managed to pull it off together.

CSK shared the video of the fun banter between Dhoni and Bravo below:

IPL 2023 will kickoff with a match between CSK and Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 31 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be a mouth-watering contest between the four-time champions and the defending champions.

Dhoni had been preparing for the 16th edition of the league for a long time now. He was among the first cricketer who entered the nets. Videos and photos of his time in the nets have already become a hit among the CSK fans.

It highly likely that Dhoni retires from all IPL after the end of this season. Ahead of CSK's last match in IPL 2022, Dhoni was asked about his retirement plans. Replying to the question, he had dropped a big retirement hint.

"It's a simple reason: it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you. Mumbai is one place, where, as a team and as an individual, I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn't be nice to the CSK fans," Dhoni had told the Star Sports presenter.

"And also, hopefully, next year there will be an opportunity where the teams will be traveling so it will be like (saying) thank you to all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues," Dhoni had added.