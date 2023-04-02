IPL 2023: Here's Why Steve Smith Can Not Replace Injured Kane Williamson In Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans - Check

Steve Smith, the Australian cricketing star and vice-captain, gained immense popularity for his captaincy during two Test matches and an ODI series against India. However, he became a fan favourite after his exceptional performance in the 2022-23 Big Bash League (BBL) season for the Sydney Sixers. Although he played just five matches, Smith emerged as the 11th-highest run-scorer in the tournament with two centuries, a fifty, and the best strike rate of 174. As a result, fans have been clamouring for franchises to sign him up as a replacement player for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.

Several injuries have occurred in the ongoing IPL season, with seven replacements already made (including three overseas). Unfortunately, Smith cannot participate in the 16th edition of the lucrative league, even if a franchise is interested in signing him up. Smith did not register himself for the 2023 auction, so the franchises can only sign replacement players from the auction's player pool.

There was a golden opportunity for teams to sign Smith when Kane Williamson was ruled out for the Gujarat Titans. Smith is similar to the Kiwi legend in many ways and could have been a helping hand to Hardik Pandya in terms of captaincy. However, Smith cannot participate. Nonetheless, Smith is part of the IPL in another capacity, as he is a commentator for Star Sports.

The Titans have 13 games remaining and will be eager to sign a top-order overseas batter as Williamson's replacement in the squad. Similarly, the Mumbai Indians have yet to name an overseas replacement for their Australian pacer, Jhye Richardson.