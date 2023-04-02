topStoriesenglish2590528
NewsCricket
RCB VS MI

IPL 2023, RCB vs MI Predicted Playing XIs: Who Will Replace Injured Rajat Patidar For Bangalore? Cameron Green Likely To Open With Rohit Sharma For Mumbai

MI's team selection could depend on whether Green is fit to bowl or not.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 03:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IPL 2023, RCB vs MI Predicted Playing XIs: Who Will Replace Injured Rajat Patidar For Bangalore? Cameron Green Likely To Open With Rohit Sharma For Mumbai

After almost four years, Royal Challengers Bangalore will finally return to their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on April 2 to face off against the star-studded Mumbai Indians. Unfortunately, injuries have hampered Faf du Plessis and his team, who may be without the talented Glenn Maxwell in their opening game. Without Maxwell, RCB's batting lineup may be weaker than usual, but with Virat Kohli in red-hot form, they still have a strong chance of winning. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians had a disappointing season in 2022 and will be eager to start this season off with a win. However, they have a reputation for slow starts, which may give RCB the advantage on Sunday.

Also Read: LIVE Updates | RCB vs MI, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: List Of Players Unavailable For RCB

RCB's opening pair is expected to be Finn Allen and Faf du Plessis, who was the top-scorer for RCB last season with 468 runs in 16 matches. Rajat Patidar is not yet fully fit, so Virat Kohli is likely to come in at no.3 and lead the innings. In the middle-order, Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Kiwi all-rounder Michael Bracewell are expected to feature. Bracewell, who scored a century in a practice game, is likely to get the nod ahead of England all-rounder David Willey. In the bowling department, Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack, while Harshal Patel will bring balance with his variations.

Mumbai Indians' top order is straightforward, with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan opening and Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma following in the lineup. They also have marquee signing Cameron Green and Tim David to call upon. MI may be forced to play two all-rounders in Ramandeep Singh and Hrithik Shokeen. Jofra Archer will lead the MI bowling attack, with Jason Behrendorff possibly partnering him with the new ball. Kumar Kartikeya is likely to be MI's lead spinner, with Sandeep Warrier and Mohammad Arshad Khan also in the mix.

MI's team selection could depend on whether Green is fit to bowl or not. If he is, he and Ramandeep will support Archer and Behrendorff. Kartikeya will welcome assistance from Shokeen and Tilak. Piyush Chawla may not be part of the playing XI if MI is chasing, but he could come in as an impact player.

MI's predicted playing XI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff.

RCB Predicted XI vs MI: Faf du Plessis (capt.), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj

Live Tv

RCB vs MIRCB vs MI news updateRCB vs MI newsRCB vs MI updateRCB Playing XIRCB Playing XI news updateRCB Playing XI newsRCB Playing XI UpdateMI Playing XIMI Playing XI news updateMI Playing XI newsMI Playing XI updateIPL 2023IPL 2023 news updateIPL 2023 newsIPL 2023 update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?