IPL 2023, RCB vs MI Predicted Playing XIs: Who Will Replace Injured Rajat Patidar For Bangalore? Cameron Green Likely To Open With Rohit Sharma For Mumbai

After almost four years, Royal Challengers Bangalore will finally return to their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on April 2 to face off against the star-studded Mumbai Indians. Unfortunately, injuries have hampered Faf du Plessis and his team, who may be without the talented Glenn Maxwell in their opening game. Without Maxwell, RCB's batting lineup may be weaker than usual, but with Virat Kohli in red-hot form, they still have a strong chance of winning. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians had a disappointing season in 2022 and will be eager to start this season off with a win. However, they have a reputation for slow starts, which may give RCB the advantage on Sunday.

We've waited 3 years to say this _



It's Match Day at Namma Chinnaswamy and we can't wait to get this started __#PlayBold #____RCB #IPL2023 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/0pef29RQGL — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 2, 2023

RCB's opening pair is expected to be Finn Allen and Faf du Plessis, who was the top-scorer for RCB last season with 468 runs in 16 matches. Rajat Patidar is not yet fully fit, so Virat Kohli is likely to come in at no.3 and lead the innings. In the middle-order, Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Kiwi all-rounder Michael Bracewell are expected to feature. Bracewell, who scored a century in a practice game, is likely to get the nod ahead of England all-rounder David Willey. In the bowling department, Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack, while Harshal Patel will bring balance with his variations.

Mumbai Indians' top order is straightforward, with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan opening and Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma following in the lineup. They also have marquee signing Cameron Green and Tim David to call upon. MI may be forced to play two all-rounders in Ramandeep Singh and Hrithik Shokeen. Jofra Archer will lead the MI bowling attack, with Jason Behrendorff possibly partnering him with the new ball. Kumar Kartikeya is likely to be MI's lead spinner, with Sandeep Warrier and Mohammad Arshad Khan also in the mix.

MI's team selection could depend on whether Green is fit to bowl or not. If he is, he and Ramandeep will support Archer and Behrendorff. Kartikeya will welcome assistance from Shokeen and Tilak. Piyush Chawla may not be part of the playing XI if MI is chasing, but he could come in as an impact player.

MI's predicted playing XI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff.

RCB Predicted XI vs MI: Faf du Plessis (capt.), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj