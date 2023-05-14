topStoriesenglish2608091
Watch: KKR Cheerleaders Dodge Danger As Shivam Dube Smashes Huge Six

Dube was the only CSK batter to score over 30 runs and maintained a strike rate of over 130.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

In the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), Shivam Dube's stellar form continued during the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - CSK's last home game of the season. The match was held on a tricky pitch, where KKR spinners were wreaking havoc, and the home team batters struggled to find their footing. However, Dube, known for his six-hitting skills, remained unfazed and played fearlessly.

In his knock of 48 runs off 34 balls, Dube smashed three maximums, but one shot, in particular, caused a scare. In the 12th over of the innings, Dube hit a delivery from Suyash Sharma near long-off. The ball landed on one of the chairs near the boundary line, where KKR cheerleaders were sitting. However, the cheerleader quickly reacted and avoided any injury to herself or her colleagues.


Dube was the only CSK batter to score over 30 runs and maintained a strike rate of over 130. His unbeaten knock came at a scoring rate of 141.18. This season, the ex-Royal Challengers Bangalore player has a total of 363 runs at an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 157.14, crossing the 300-run mark in an IPL season for the first time.

CSK posted a total of 144 on the board, with Dube being the standout performer. KKR spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy both took two wickets, making it difficult for the home side to score. However, Suyash Sharma went for 29 runs in three overs without getting a single wicket.

Devon Conway scored 30 runs off 28 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed with a 24-ball 20 for CSK. In the end, KKR won the match by six wickets, thanks to Shubman Gill's unbeaten 54 off 47 balls. However, Dube's impressive form continued to shine, making him a vital player for CSK in the remaining games of the season.

