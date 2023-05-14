Watch: RCB's Anuj Rawat Does A MS Dhoni With 'No Look Run-Out' Of Rajasthan's R Ashwin, Video Goes Viral

On Sunday (May 14), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. RCB dominated the match, winning by 112 runs.

Winning the toss, RCB opted to bat first and got off to a strong start, ultimately setting a target of 171/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell were the standout performers for the Bangalore-based franchise, scoring 55 and 54 runs, respectively. Meanwhile, Adam Zampa and KM Asif were the most successful bowlers for RR, taking two wickets each.

RR's response was lacklustre, with their batting proving to be a complete disaster. Losing their openers for ducks, they never recovered from there. Despite Shimron Hetmyer top-scoring for his team with 35 runs off 19 balls, RR were bowled out for a meagre 59 in just 10.3 overs. Wayne Parnell and Karn Sharma were the chief destroyers for RCB with the ball, taking three and two wickets, respectively.

One of the highlights of the match was a spectacular MS Dhoni-like run-out from Anuj Rawat, catching Ravichandran Ashwin off guard. Hetmyer had attempted to steal a double, but Rawat collected the quick throw from Mohammed Siraj and back-flicked it into the stumps from between his legs, catching Ashwin short of the crease. Ashwin was out for a duck, having faced no balls. Rawat's feat reminded many of Dhoni, who was known for his ability to pull off such run-outs.

With this victory, RCB has risen to the fifth spot in the IPL 2023 points table, while RR has slipped to the sixth position.