'Virat Kohli Was Always Difficult To Get Out', Says Ex-CSK Bowler Ahead Of KKR vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are on a two-match winning spree, will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 36 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Faf du Plessis, still battling the rib injury, is expected to play the role of a pure batter again in this game with Virat Kohli yet again taking charge as the full-time captain. The Du-Plessis and Kohli opening pair has done a great job for the Bengaluru-based franchise so far in IPL 2023. If Virat doesn't, Faf scores and vice-versa. When the two perform, chances are high of a RCB win on that day.

Virat Kohli, a class batsman

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and South Africa cricketer Imran Tahir believes that for RCB's success in this IPL, Virat should look to spend more time at the crease. He also revisited his own clash with King Kohli and said that he was always a difficult wicket. Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Imran Tahir said, "Virat Kohli is a class batsman. It has always been difficult for me to get him out. I want him to score a lot of runs in IPL. His team has high hopes for him and for this reason, Virat should think about staying on the wicket for a little longer."

Harbhajan Singh, Ex-Indian cricketer, also said that a lot depends on Kohli to keep RCB up and running in the tournament. He said, "Virat Kohli will have to take the responsibility to keep RCB up. His partnership with Faf will be crucial. Virat and Faf are in good form and this will always give relief to RCB."

Virat close to 7,000 IPL runs

Kohli is sitting on cusp on another big milestone in the T20 league. Kohli has played in 230 IPL games so far since 2008. All of them have come for RCB. He has accumulated 6,903 runs in these matches at an average of 36.52 and strike rate of 129.61. Kohli is just 97 runs away from completing 7,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. If he achieves this feat in the match vs KKR, he will become the first player to reach the landmark in the T20 league.