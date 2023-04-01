IPL 2023: 'KL Rahul Is A Consistent Player,' Fans Troll LSG Captain After Poor Knock Against Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul has been struggling to score runs for quite a while now. His recent run in international cricket has got him in the spotlight of critics and fans pointing fingers at him. In the recent IPL match between the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul was once again dismissed for just 8 runs off 12 balls. DC pacer Chetan Sakariya trapped the LSG skipper with a slower one which he smacked straight to the square-leg fielder Axar Patel.

After Rahul's rusty knock came to an end, he was brutally trolled on social media.

KL Rahul Made 8 Runs From 12 Ball !



KL Rahul is Consistent in His Form !



KL Rahul.... Why are you taking too much pressure ?

I think it's not easy for an opener to handle a roll of captain in t20 cricket. — Virat Kohli Fangirl Amu (@KingKohliposts) April 1, 2023

Now stop calling KL Rahul fraud. He’s performing same in IPL too. #KLRAHUL April 1, 2023

KL Rahul is a consistent player.



No matter which the Tournament is.... — SM Avtaar of an Introvert (@Lady_nishaaa) April 1, 2023

