topStoriesenglish2590280
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

IPL 2023: 'KL Rahul Is A Consistent Player,' Fans Troll LSG Captain After Poor Knock Against Delhi Capitals

IPL 2023: LSG captain KL Rahul was dismissed for 8 runs off 12 balls in the recent IPL match against the Delhi Capitals.

Last Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 08:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IPL 2023: 'KL Rahul Is A Consistent Player,' Fans Troll LSG Captain After Poor Knock Against Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul has been struggling to score runs for quite a while now. His recent run in international cricket has got him in the spotlight of critics and fans pointing fingers at him. In the recent IPL match between the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul was once again dismissed for just 8 runs off 12 balls. DC pacer Chetan Sakariya trapped the LSG skipper with a slower one which he smacked straight to the square-leg fielder Axar Patel.

After Rahul's rusty knock came to an end, he was brutally trolled on social media.

Checkout the reactions here...

(more to follow)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?