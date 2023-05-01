Kolhi, Maxwell, Du Plessis Do Not Work Then Who Will Steer RCB: Irfan Pathan Raises Question On Bangalore's Dependency on 'KGF'

Revenge will be on the minds of Royal Challengers Bangalore players as they go up against Luckow Super Giants in the reverse fixture of Indian Premier League 2023 in Lucknow. RCB are coming to Lucknow on the back of back a crushing defeat at home against KKR and beating LSG in their backyard isn't going to be an easy task for RCB. Faf du Plessis-led side lost against KL Rahul and company in a high-scoring contest at home.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan reckons RCB looks reliant on its top three batters i.e. Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. Their Indian players haven't fired with the bat in IPL 2023, which is concerning.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Irfan Pathan said "RCB will have to find a solution that if KGF (Kohli, Glenn, Faf) do not work then who will steer the team through troubled waters. Whether Dinesh Karthik or Mahipal Lomror. RCB's middle order looks very weak. Karthik could not prove even once in the last 8 matches that the team can rely on him for big scores or during chases. RCB management will have to fix this loophole in their batting."

Weather Report

Ahead of LSG vs RCB game, the weather forecast for Lucknow, India on May 1st (Monday) indicates a daytime temperature of 27°C, which is expected to drop to 20°C at night. The sky is expected to be hazy and experience thunderstorms both during the day and at night, with a 48% chance of rain during the day and 42% at night. As a result, the match between LSG and RCB is highly likely to be affected by the rain, which could have a significant impact on the outcome of the game. The humidity levels are expected to be high, reaching 97% during the day and 100% at night.

Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is a moderately-scoring ground, with an average first innings total of 151 in T20Is, while the average second innings total is 126. India holds the record for the highest-ever total at the stadium, scoring 199/2 in a match against Sri Lanka. The stadium has hosted nine T20I games to date, with five wins for the team batting first and four for the team batting second. In the previous game of IPL 2023 at the stadium, Gujarat Titans and LSG were tied after registering low-scoring totals in the 130s.