LIVE Updates | MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Mumbai Indians Look To Keep Qualification Hopes Alive
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Rohit Sharma's MI will face Aiden Markram's SRH at the Wankhede Stadium.
Match no. 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season will see Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. MI batters like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Nehal Wadhera will need to be in their best form tonight if they want to keep Mumbai Indians' hopes alive for the playoffs qualification. The five-time champions have been on top of their if we talk about their batting, but their bowling department still remains a huge concern.
SRH on the other hand have played some very poor cricket this season. Aiden Markram-led side are currently at the bottom of the table and it is a matter of pride for them with a couple of games left for this season. Umran Malik's exclusion from the playing 11 has raised a lot questions of the team selection, it will be interesting to see if he plays tonight.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs SRH: Must-win game for Mumbai
Mumbai Indians need to win this game against the Sunriser Hyderabad if they want to keep their qualification hopes alive in the IPL 2023 playoffs race. Rohit Sharma's MI will need to come out with their best performance against SRH at the Wankhede.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs SRH score & updates
