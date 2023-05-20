topStoriesenglish2610909
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

LIVE Updates | MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Mumbai Indians Look To Keep Qualification Hopes Alive

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard:  Rohit Sharma's MI will face Aiden Markram's SRH at the Wankhede Stadium.

 

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 09:59 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Mumbai Indians Look To Keep Qualification Hopes Alive
LIVE Blog

Match no. 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season will see Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. MI batters like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Nehal Wadhera will need to be in their best form tonight if they want to keep Mumbai Indians' hopes alive for the playoffs qualification. The five-time champions have been on top of their if we talk about their batting, but their bowling department still remains a huge concern.

SRH on the other hand have played some very poor cricket this season. Aiden Markram-led side are currently at the bottom of the table and it is a matter of pride for them with a couple of games left for this season. Umran Malik's exclusion from the playing 11 has raised a lot questions of the team selection, it will be interesting to see if he plays tonight.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match HERE.

20 May 2023
21:59 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs SRH: Must-win game for Mumbai

Mumbai Indians need to win this game against the Sunriser Hyderabad if they want to keep their qualification hopes alive in the IPL 2023 playoffs race. Rohit Sharma's MI will need to come out with their best performance against SRH at the Wankhede.

21:31 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs SRH score & updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL clash taking place at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Follow all the LIVE action from the blockbuster clash between MI and SRH.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818