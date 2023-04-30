Centurian Jaiswal Hits Archer For Huge Six As Ball Lands Outside Wankhede, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his fine form in the ongoing IPL 2023 where he went on to register his first century. The destructive southpaw took to the Mumbai Indians bowlers from the very beginning to as he hammered Jofra Archer with a 94-meter six that left the stadium. Adding to his fine tally of good performances, the youngster went on to hit his maiden century in the IPL.

Determined to prove his worth, Yashasvi Jaiswal looks like a man on a mission. He has very well targetted this ongoing campaign of IPL to continue to impress everyone with fine performances. Such has been the rise of this young man that he hasn’t given time to his partner and last season’s orange cap winner Jos Buttler to settle down.

In the start of his innings, the youngster hammered Jofra Archer for a magnificent six to dispatch the ball out of the stadium. A waist height ball and Jaiswal guided the ball with a flick of the wrist to hit a 94-meter maximum. Taking no prisoners, the local boy continued his absolute hammering.

Batting with a strike rate of 200 he scored 124 runs from just 62 deliveries. His destructive innings consisted of 16 fours and 8 sixes as young Jaiswal went on to hit the Mumbai Indians bowlers all across the field. Such has been the class of his batting that Jaiswal’s individual brilliance helped the hosts manage to amass a huge score of 212 runs.