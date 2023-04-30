Watch: Sikandar Raza Out Smarts MS Dhoni's CSK, Visualise Last Ball Hit Seconds Before Winning Shot

In Sunday's match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sikandar Raza, the all-rounder for PBKS, emerged as the hero as he helped his team beat CSK by four wickets in a thrilling final-over finish. With seven runs needed off the last three deliveries, Raza played a dot ball on the third delivery before running two doubles on the next two deliveries, bringing the equation down to three runs off one ball.

Just before facing the final delivery from CSK pacer Matheesha Pathirana, Raza was seen shadow-practicing the match-winning shot towards the square leg. As soon as Pathirana bowled a slower delivery, Raza shuffled a bit and pulled it over Jadeja, who was standing at short square leg. Although Jadeja made a spectacular dive to stop the ball from reaching the boundary, Raza and his batting partner Shahrukh Khan managed to complete three runs, and Raza celebrated the win with his hands up in the air.

In the match, CSK won the toss and opted to bat first, posting a score of 200/4. Devon Conway top-scored for the side with an unbeaten 92 runs off 52 balls, while captain MS Dhoni slammed two sixes off the last two balls of the CSK batting innings from Punjab pacer Sam Curran. However, PBKS became the first team to chase a 200-plus run total against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with Liam Livingstone (40 off 29), Sam Curran (29 off 20), and Jitesh Sharma (21 off 10) laying the foundation for the thrilling final-over finish.

Overall, Sikandar Raza's outstanding performance helped PBKS secure a memorable win against CSK, with the Zimbabwe veteran showcasing his talent and expertise in the crucial final moments of the match.