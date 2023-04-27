'I Think His Mindset...', Michael Vaughan Reveals Virat Kohli's Biggest Weakness In IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Virat Kohli struck a valiant 54 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, albeit in a losing cause. His 37-ball innings included six boundaries. After RCB lost to KKR, failing to chase down 201 to win, Kohli received flak from the critics. Former England captain Michael Vaughan pointed to a big weakness in Kohli's batting, saying he is not looking to score boundaries against the spinners. Vaughan's analysis is not wrong as Kohli's strike rate vs spinners has been just 113.86 in IPL 2023. He clearly loves facing the seamers more than spinners and it is telling in this stat. His overall strike rate in IPL 2023 stands at 143.57, which is quite impressive.

How spinners are taking Kohli wickets, Vaughan tells

Vaughan feels that teams are going to bowl more and more spin against Kohli as his strike rate is quite low against them. He feels for Kohli, the teams are going to place as many as 3 fielders in the mid-wicket region.

"A lot of teams are going to bowl spin against Virat because of his strike rate against them. I think he has a 107 strike rate against spin. So most teams are going to bowl spin against Virat Kohli and they are going to put three fielders at the mid-wicket," Vaughan said in a chat on Cricbuzz after the match.

'Need to change the mindset'

Former England batter said that Kohli has it in him to take on the spinners and hit them for sixes but at the moment, his mindset is to play till the end.

"I think his mindset after the powerplay is almost to be there at the 18th (over). I don't think he is thinking about boundaries enough. I think he can (hit boundaries) because he is got the game, the power and the timing to be able to go and hit the six," Vaughan said.

Anushka's epic reaction at fall of Kohli's wicket vs KKR

When Virat was dismissed courtesey a brilliant catch by Venkatesh Iyer in the deep, his wife and bollywood actress Anushka Sharma had a flat expression on her face. She looked absolutely shocked at the fall of the wicket that almost ended RCB's quest to chase down the tough target of 201 runs. The video of the reaction was posted a by a fan and it went viral instantly on the internet.