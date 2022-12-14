IPL 2023 Mini Auction is not far away and we will have ten teams engrossed in a bidding war to get the best team for the next year's Indian Premier League. In this edition, there might be the youngest ever pick in the history of the league. His name is Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar and he comes from Afghanistan. And he is just 15 years old. Ghazanfar is in the list of players listed for the auction. However, it will be interesting to see whether he makes the cut or not as only 87 slots are available to be taken from a list of 405 players listed in the auction, which will take place in Kochi on December 23.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Auction Date, Players List, Rules: Check venue, Auction Purse, Live Streaming details HERE

Not to forget, Ghazanfar also put foward his name for Big Bash League Auctions but could not get picked there. He comesfrom Paktia province in Afghanistan and is quite tall. His height is 6 feet and 2 inches. His base price os Rs 2 lakh.

Ghazanfar idolises R Ashwin and his bowling action is like Mujeeb Zadran. “Ashwin has been a champion spinner for India, and I like his variations. I have always considered him my inspiration,” Ghazanfar told Sportstar from Kabul on Tuesday.

“I started with tennis ball cricket and would play in my neighborhood, but under the guidance of my coach, I started bowling spin, and soon, I developed an action, and there hasn’t been any looking back since,” the youngster added.

One of the major issues he is going to face in India is language. He does not understand hindi, unlike other stars from his country Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

“I have played a fair bit of junior cricket, and my ultimate target is to play for Afghanistan. The IPL will help me improve my game as I would be able to learn quite a few things from the Indian and overseas players, and I am really looking forward to the experience. I hope to get picked by a franchise,” he said.