IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Check Venue, Date, Time, Top 5 Player Sets, TV Timing, Live Streaming details, all you need to know

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction is set to take place at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi on December 23 from 230pm IST onwards. A total of 405 players will go under the hammer to fill 87 remaining slots in the 10 IPL franchises.

England’s Test captain Ben Stokes and rising Australian all-rounder Green are in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore while former England Test captain Joe Root has also put his name up at Rs 1 crore.

“Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players,” a BCCI media release said.

Here are all the details related to IPL 2023 mini auction in Kochi…

When will IPL 2023 mini auction take place?

The IPL 2023 mini auction will take place on Friday, December 23.

Where will IPL 2023 mini auction take place?

The IPL 2023 mini auction will take place at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi.

What time will IPL 2023 mini auction start?

The IPL 2023 mini auction will start at 230pm IST.

Where can I watch the LIVE telecast of IPL 2023 mini auction in India?

The IPL 2023 mini auction will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can I watch the LIVE Streaming of IPL 2023 mini auction in India?

The LIVE Streaming of the IPL 2023 mini auction will be available of Jio Cinemas app and website in India.

Who are the Players in the Top 5 Sets at the IPL 2023 mini auction?

Set 1 (Batters) – Mayank Agarwal (Rs 1 cr), Harry Brook (Rs 1.5 cr), Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 50 lakh), Joe Root (Rs 1 cr), Rilee Rossouw (Rs 2 cr), Kane Williamson (Rs 2 cr)

Set 2 (All-rounders) – Sam Curran (Rs 2 cr), Cameron Green (Rs 2 cr), Shakib al Hasan (Rs 1.5 cr), Jason Holder (Rs 2 cr), Sikandar Raza (Rs 50 lakh), Odean Smith (Rs 50 lakh), Ben Stokes (Rs 2 cr)

Set 3 (Wicketkeeper) – Tom Banton (Rs 2 cr), Litton Das (Rs 50 lakh), Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 1 cr), Kusal Mendis (Rs 50 lakh), Nicholas Pooran (Rs 2 cr), Phil Salt (Rs 2 cr)

Set 4 (Fast Bowlers) – Chris Jordan (Rs 2 cr), Adam Milne (Rs 2 cr), Jhye Richardson (Rs 1.5 cr), Ishant Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Reece Topley (Rs 75 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 50 lakh)

Set 5 (Spinners) – Akeal Hossain (Rs 1 cr), Mayank Markande (Rs 50 lakh), Mujeeb Rahman (Rs 1 cr), Adil Rashid (Rs 2 cr), Tabraiz Shamsi (Rs 1 cr), Adam Zampa (Rs 1.5 cr)