Virat Kohli's RCB to Target THESE 3 players in IPL 2023 Mini Auction, check here

Royal Challenegers Bangalore (RCB) will hope to build a strong squad ahead of the all-important IPL Mini Auction 2023 that is to take place at Kochi in Kerala on December 23. RCB have seven spots left in their team. Ahead of the auction, RCB traded Australian left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff for Rs 75 Lakhs to the Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians. Not to forget, RCB have also released all-rounder Aneeshwar Gautam, wicket-keeper batter Luvnith Sisodia, Chama Milind, and Sherfane Rutherford. RCB have a purse of Rs 8.75 crore so they have to be very smart in their purchaces on December 23.

RCB are likely to go after star all-rounders and a pure batter. Here are the 3 players they will surely target to build a strong squad for the next IPL, in hope that they win that elusive trophy.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran is possibly the best all-rounder in world cricket. RCB also misses a death overs specialist, season after season. They have Harshal Patel but in Curran, they can have another quality death over bowler. Not to forget, Curran is a decent batter lower down the order. He is a gutsy cricketer who plays hard cricket. He was also the Player of the Tournament in recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022. He is surely someone who can add stars to the RCB lineup.

Jason Holder

With only just over 8 crores in their pocket, RCB might not be able to go long in bidding war with other franchises. If Curran is not taken, there is a strong replacement in form of West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder, who has done really well in the league and shorter formats of late. Holder picked up 14 wickets in 12 matches for LSG last season and can contribute with the bat as well.

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal is a local boy. He has played most of his cricket at Bengaluru and was a part of the RCB setup for a number of seasons. Mayank is an improved player than what he was five years ago and could just be the opener who gives them great start at the top.