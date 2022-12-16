IPL 2023 more important than Team India for Jasprit Bumrah: Fans react as India pacer shares video of his return to bowling at full speed - Watch

Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action since September, has fully returned to bowling and released a video of himself bowling "full throttle" during a net session. The right-arm pacer announced the good news to his followers on Instagram and claimed that he is currently bowling at an express pace. Prior to the start of the 2022 T20 World Cup, India dealt a serious blow when Bumrah was forced to withdraw from the competition owing to a back injury. In 2022, it was confirmed that he would miss the rest of the action, and nothing more has been heard of him since.

Most of the fans are happy that Jasprit Bumrah is recovering while many of they are saying thet he is recovering just to play IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians. Check reactions -

Bumrah uploaded a video of himself getting back into training a few weeks ago, and he now revealed that he has also picked up bowling. Whether Bumrah will be included in the team for the Sri Lanka series would be interesting to see.

In January 2023, Team India will host SL for six white-ball matches. India will host New Zealand in a white-ball series following the SL series before playing Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah could be selected for the white-ball squads if healthy to demonstrate his match readiness. The lead pacer might also come back immediately for the Test series, which is slated to run from February 9 to March 13.

In Bumrah's absence, India battled a great deal in the 2022 T20 World Cup. They did advance to the semi-final, but in their elimination encounter against England, they lost by a 10-wicket margin. South Africa defeated India in the league stage. Bumrah will provide India's speed attack the experience it needs.

Umesh Yadav is in charge of the pace attack for the current Bangladesh series in his absence. Inactive due to an injury as well, Mohammed Shami is anticipated to play again in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.