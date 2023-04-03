topStoriesenglish2591014
Watch: Dhoni Completes 5000 Runs In IPL With Back To Back Sixes Vs Mark Wood

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni completed 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

In the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), MS Dhoni displayed his class by smashing two sixes in the first two balls and scoring 12 runs in just 3 balls. However, he got out on the third ball, batting with a strike rate of 400. Despite his brief innings, he managed to complete 5000 runs in the IPL. This is a remarkable achievement for the CSK captain, who is considered one of the greatest finishers in the game.

As Dhoni returned to the Chepauk after two years, he will undoubtedly be looking to lead his team to victory in their opening game against the Lucknow Super Giants. The fans in Chennai will be eager to see their hero in action and witness him achieve yet another milestone in his illustrious career. He smashed two stylish maximums against one of the fastest bowlers in the world right now, Mark Wood. (IPL 2023: Kohli, Faf du Plessis Share Tips With MI's Tilak And Co - See Pics)

Watch the video here:

In the opening match of the IPL 2023, the Chennai Super Kings suffered a defeat against the Gujarat Titans. Despite a solid start, CSK could only manage to post a total of 171/8 on the board, with Ruturaj Gaikwad being the standout performer with a brilliant knock of 92 runs. Titans' bowlers Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan, and Mohammed Shami each picked up 2 wickets to restrict the CSK batsmen.

During the CSK innings, the iconic captain MS Dhoni showed some of his vintage style in the last over as he smashed a six and a four off the last over, scoring 14 runs off just 7 balls to give his team some late momentum.

Chasing a target of 179 runs to win, the defending champions Gujarat Titans had a great start to their innings with Shubman Gill smashing 63 runs off just 36 balls. However, they stuttered in the middle overs and looked in trouble until Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia started hitting some lusty blows. They managed to chase down the target with 4 balls to spare, registering a comprehensive victory over the Chennai Super Kings.

