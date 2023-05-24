topStoriesenglish2612768
Watch: MS Dhoni Enters Chepauk On Rajnikanth's Kabali Track 'Neruppu Da' During CSK vs GT Clash, Video Goes Viral

IPL 2023: Watch the video of MS Dhoni's entry at the Chepauk on Rajnikanth's famous song 'Neruppu Da' of the blockbuster movie 'Kabali'.

May 24, 2023

Whenever MS Dhoni plays at Chepauk there is a roar from the fans every time he's shown by the cameraman and when he walks out to bat for the Chennai Super Kings. Recently, the DJ at the MA Chidambaram Stadium played Rajnikanth's Kabali track 'Neruppu Da' when MSD walked in to bat against the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1. 

The crowd went crazy as Dhoni entered the pitch all padded up and ready to smash some maximums when CSK had 12 balls in the first innings. Singer-director of the song, Arunraja Kamaraj, who sung Neruppu Da, could not keep calm after he saw the video and reacted to the video of MSD walking into the stadium on his track.

Watch the video here:

His tweet in Tamil is loosely translated as, "I was upset that I wasn't at the stadium to see the visual. But, not now. When the entire stadium erupted and to hear my voice at the background...paah..I wouldn't have felt this happiness even I had screamed at the stadiium. Thank you to everyone who made me witness this."

Chennai Super Kings have booked their seat in the IPL 2023 finals after successfully defeating the Gujarat Titans in an impressive manner. Playing at home, CSK were on top of their game even after MS Dhoni lost the toss and Pandya elected to chase. The odds were against CSK as Gujarat Titans defeated them on all three occasions before the recent clash at Chepauk.

