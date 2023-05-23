topStoriesenglish2612204
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

LIVE Updates | LSG vs MI, Eliminator IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Krunal Pandya vs Rohit Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Eliminator Match Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Krunal Pandya's LSG look to continue dominance over Rohit Sharma's MI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:39 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | LSG vs MI, Eliminator IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Krunal Pandya vs Rohit Sharma
LIVE Blog

Mumbai Indians have turned their fortunes around in IPL 2023 with an impressive batting performance. Their entry into the playoffs has boosted their confidence, and they now face Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match. Led by captain Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians will rely on their strong batting lineup, including Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan. Lucknow Super Giants, without regular skipper KL Rahul, will look to contain Mumbai's batsmen with the help of leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and other bowlers.

The outcome of the match at Chepauk will depend on how Lucknow's batting trio of Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, and Nicholas Pooran perform on the slowish pitches. Mumbai Indians will also count on the experience of Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff in the bowling department. Both teams will be aiming to secure a win and progress further in the tournament.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Eliminator HERE.

23 May 2023
23:39 PM

LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator: Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

 

 

23:35 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians. For more cricket-related updates stay tuned!

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818