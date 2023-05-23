LIVE Updates | LSG vs MI, Eliminator IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Krunal Pandya vs Rohit Sharma
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Eliminator Match Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Krunal Pandya's LSG look to continue dominance over Rohit Sharma's MI.
Mumbai Indians have turned their fortunes around in IPL 2023 with an impressive batting performance. Their entry into the playoffs has boosted their confidence, and they now face Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match. Led by captain Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians will rely on their strong batting lineup, including Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan. Lucknow Super Giants, without regular skipper KL Rahul, will look to contain Mumbai's batsmen with the help of leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and other bowlers.
The outcome of the match at Chepauk will depend on how Lucknow's batting trio of Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, and Nicholas Pooran perform on the slowish pitches. Mumbai Indians will also count on the experience of Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff in the bowling department. Both teams will be aiming to secure a win and progress further in the tournament.
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator: Full Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal