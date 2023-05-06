Watch: How MS Dhoni' Forced Rohit Sharma To Play Unusual Shot, MI Captain Gets Dismissed On Record-Breaking Duck, Video Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings' initially promising run at the top of the IPL 2023 points table hit a snag after suffering successive defeats at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings, followed by a rain-marred game against the Lucknow Super Giants. Seeking to halt their winless streak, Chennai faced off against their arch-nemesis, the Mumbai Indians, in a pivotal match to reclaim their position atop the standings.

Playing at their home ground and against a familiar opponent, Chennai needed to capitalize on their strengths and rely on the leadership of their captain, MS Dhoni, to turn their fortunes around. Winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Chennai got off to a flying start as Mumbai lost three wickets in the first three overs.

_MSD comes up to the stumps _



_Rohit Sharma attempts the lap shot



_@imjadeja takes the catch _



Watch how @ChennaiIPL plotted the dismissal of the #MI skipper __ #TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/fDq1ywGsy7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2023

The highlight of the game came when Mumbai's skipper, Rohit Sharma, incurred his second consecutive duck in IPL 2023. Dhoni's masterful tactics were instrumental in his dismissal, which occurred in the third over of the match. Dhoni set up a field with a backward point, short third, and a slip, while Deepak Chahar bowled a slower delivery. Rohit attempted a lap shot over short fine leg but mistimed it, resulting in the ball taking the outside edge, clipping his thumb, and lobbing towards the gully region. Ravindra Jadeja stationed at backward point completed the catch comfortably.

Chahar was ecstatic and pointed towards Dhoni, recognizing his role in Rohit's dismissal. The commentators were amazed at how Rohit fell into the trap. Rohit's recent IPL performance has been lackluster. He has been dismissed for a duck for the second consecutive time, with his previous four scores being 2, 3, 0, and 0. This is cause for concern as Rohit has been dismissed for a duck 16 times in the IPL, making him the batter with the most ducks in the tournament's history.

In summary, the Chennai Super Kings' recent run in IPL 2023 has been bumpy, but their victory against the Mumbai Indians may serve as a turning point. Their captain's tactical brilliance and their team's strengths came to the fore, with Rohit Sharma's dismissal serving as a critical moment in the game. Meanwhile, Rohit's batting form continues to be a worry, with his recent run of poor scores and his IPL record of most ducks.