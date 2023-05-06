MS Dhoni's Fandom Reaches New Heights As WWE Star John Cena Shares CSK Captain's Picture On Instagram

Hollywood actor and WWE legend John Cena has created a buzz among fans by posting a picture of Chennai Super Kings' iconic captain, MS Dhoni, on his social media handle. The image shows Dhoni performing his famous "You can't see me" gesture while making a DRS call during an IPL match. Cena is known for randomly posting pictures of celebrities on his social media, and this time he surprised his followers with the image of the Indian cricketing great.

Meanwhile, Dhoni's Super Kings have been performing well in the IPL 2023 season, securing five wins in 10 matches so far and standing at the third position in the points table. In their last match, Chennai shared a point with Lucknow Super Giants due to rain at the venue. However, the team remains confident of making it to the playoffs.

With 11 points and a decent net run rate of 0.329, Chennai will look to continue their good form and secure a spot in the playoffs. The team lost their previous two matches before the one against LSG and will be eager to bounce back with a win in their upcoming fixtures.

On May 6, MS Dhoni and his team will face their arch-rivals, the Mumbai Indians, in match 49 of the IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In their last five head-to-head meetings, CSK has won three matches, while Mumbai Indians have won two. Furthermore, Chennai recorded a comprehensive win in their first encounter on April 8 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The two heavyweight teams will be determined to secure a victory in this match and climb up the points table to secure a place in the top four of the competition.