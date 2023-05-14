topStoriesenglish2607891
NewsCricket
MS DHONI

'MS Dhoni Has Stopped Time...', Harbhajan Singh Opens Up On CSK Captain's Retirement Plans

The win against KKR at home will put MS Dhoni's team in the IPL's final-four for a staggering 12th time.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'MS Dhoni Has Stopped Time...', Harbhajan Singh Opens Up On CSK Captain's Retirement Plans

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has urged MS Dhoni to not break hearts and hurt the feelings of his fans', saying that Chennai Super King skipper should keep playing in IPL as he has a lot of cricket left in him. In an IPL 2023 match on Sunday, the attention will be once again on Dhoni and the CSK captain will be eager to collect two crucial points against a vitriolic KKR side. Batting mostly at No 7 or 8, Dhoni has scored 96 runs in 12 games with an impressive strike rate of 204.25 so far in the season.

"MS Dhoni has stopped time. He still looks the same old Dhoni. He's hitting those big shots, taking those singles. Although he's not running at his full speed, he's hitting those sixes at ease and still looks dangerous with the bat. Don't hurt our feelings MSD. You should continue playing," said Harbhajan on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

Also Read: Battling Cancer, Heath Streak Is On Deathbed In South Africa; Zimbabwe Sports Minister Calls For Prayers

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Mithali Raj has lauded the CSK captain for keeping the noise out and helping the team do what it is known for i.e. consistency.

"There are a lot of noises when a player approaches the back end of his career. MS Dhoni shut the noise brilliantly and guided his team slowly in this season. He's helped CSK stay in the hunt for the top two spots so far. It's not just his captaincy, but also the on-field strategies that he's made has helped CSK do well," said Mithali.

"He made several smart moves in the tournament. Rahane is a perfect example of how a player revives himself under a good captain," he added.

The win against KKR at home will put MS Dhoni's team in the IPL's final-four for a staggering 12th time.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?