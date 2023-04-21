IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Is Only One, There Can’t Be Bigger Cricketer In India Than Him, Says Harbhajan Singh

MS Dhoni is currently playing his 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and even at 41 years of age, the Chennai Super Kings skipper is in no mood to slow down. In IPL 2023, Dhoni has a strike-rate of over 210 and averaging over 59 as he gets ready to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Having won the ‘Southern Derby’ away from home against Royal Challengers Bangalore, CSK return to their home at Chepauk for another ‘Southern Derby’, this time against Sunsiers Hyderabad. CSK will be raring to return to winning ways at home as they lost to Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring last-over thriller here in their last league game.

SRH have never been able to beat CSK at Chepauk in IPL, and the Super Kings will be aiming to keep this record intact. Hailing the bond between Chennai Super Kings fans and MS Dhoni, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh – who has donned the CSK yellow jersey in the past – claimed the wicketkeeper-batter has accepted all the adulation from the fans with the utmost respect.

“Mahendra Singh Dhoni is only one. There cannot be a bigger cricketer than him in India. Someone could have scored more runs than him and someone could have taken more wickets than him, but no one has a bigger fanbase than him. Dhoni has accepted this fandom to heart and he respects his teammates as well. He walks with so much love and emotion that anyone else would go mad, but Dhoni has carried this love and emotion in his heart for 15 years and he still hasn't changed at all,” Harbhajan Singh said on Star Sports Live.

As CSK take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, teammates, as well as fans, will have their eyes hooked on all-rounder Shivam Dube – who set the stage on fire with his towering sixes against RCB at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Harbhajan said the Mumbaikar should continue getting the chance to bat higher in the order more often.

“Shivam Dube's hitting range is tremendous. Whenever the ball comes into his hitting arc, he dispatches it for a biggie. CSK banks a lot on players with such qualities. Shivam should continue to get opportunities to bat at the top,” Harbhajan said about Shivam Dube.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals secured their first win of the season after losing five on the trot. David Warner-led his team from the front as DC beat KKR by four wickets in yet another humdinger in IPL 2023. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen congratulated Warner and his team for breaking the win-less streak. However, the legendary English cricketer is critical of Delhi’s performance as their batting still remains a concern.

“Games like these give you the confidence. There was a sense of relief in the camp. We've seen Mumbai Indians do a couple of times in the past. They were unstoppable after coming on the winning track. Could it be the same for Delhi? We'll have to wait and see. Warner led from the front with his captaincy and batting. He was, unfortunately, let down by the team. Batting still remains a weak link for them,” Pietersen said on Star Sports Live.