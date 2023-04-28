IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Loses His Cool At Matheesha Pathirana During Chennai Super Kings Loss, Check HERE

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is known as ‘Captain Cool’ throughout his career but Thursday night was a rare occasion on which even the Indian legend lost his temper. CSK lost for the second time in the IPL 2023 season to Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals, this time by 32 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur as MS Dhoni’s side slipped to second place on the Points Table.

Dhoni admitted after the match that Royals scored a total well above par score in Jaipur. The CSK skipper, in fact, lost his cool in the 16th over of the first innings when young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana came in the way of his throw.

Pathirana was bowling to Shimron Hetmyer of the Royals. The West Indies southpaw misjudged a slower bouncer as it hit his body and travelled behind the stumps straight at the hands of CSK skipper and wicketkeeper Dhoni. The batter attempted a run, while Dhoni collected the ball and threw it straight to the stumps at the bowler’s end.

However, with Pathirana standing in the middle, the ball deflected off his body and missed the stumps. Dhoni was totally livid at Pathirana and was seen yelling at the youngster.

Check the screengrab of MS Dhoni losing his cool at Matheesha Pathirana HERE…

Why Matheesha, why...



MS Dhoni not happy with Pathirana for coming in way of his throw.#IPL2023 | #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/CeFCiT1LAN — _Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) April 27, 2023

After the match, Dhoni was quick to praise Sri Lankan ‘slinger’ Pathirana – who bowled at speeds of up to 151kph in the match against the Royals. The Lankan though failed to pick up a wicket and conceded 48 runs in his four overs.

“I felt his (Pathirana) bowling was very good, not that he bowled badly. The scorecard doesn’t reflect how well he bowled,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

Asked about the target, Dhoni said it was quite a bit above par after they gave away too many runs in the first six overs. The CSK skipper also mentioned that Pathirana didn’t bowl badly, though the scorecard doesn’t reflect it.

“It (target) was quite a bit above par. The reason was the first six overs, gave too many runs, but at the same time, the pitch was best to bat on at that time. Even when they were finishing, the edges kept going for boundaries. They got a par+ score and we were not able to stop the runs,” Dhoni said.