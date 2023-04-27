Highlights | RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final Scorecard: Rajasthan Royals Win By 32 Runs

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs in Match 37 of Indian Premier League to register their 5th win of the season. CSK managed 170 for 6 at the end of 20 overs in chase of 203, losing their third match of the season. After Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first vs MS Dhoni's Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, they posted 202 for 5 on the board. Trent Boult missed out due to a niggle while Chennai remained unchanged from their last match.

This was also a landmark game for RR as they played their 200th IPL match. In this landmark game, the first 200-plus total was registered at the venue and it was the home team who achieved it. Yashavi Jaiswal struck a 43-bvall 77 and Dhruv Jurel stroked a quickfire 34 to take RR to 202 for 5 in 20 overs.

