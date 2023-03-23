IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-Backed Drone Tech Startup Comes Onboard as CSK's Official Partner

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have made the first-ever drone partnership by a cricket team as they announced signing Garuda Aerospace as their official drone partner for the 2023 season. The company is the first-ever dual DGCA approved drone startup that develops Make in India drones and also gives training to young professionals in the drone tech field. Not to forget, CSK captain and former Indian cricket team captain Dhoni is brand ambassador as well as a shareholder in the company.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said, "We are extremely excited to partner with Chennai Super Kings, one of the most iconic teams in the competition. As a long-time fan of Chennai Super Kings, it is a dream come true for us to partner with the team we love the most. This partnership represents a perfect synergy of two organizations that share a common vision of leveraging technology and innovation to achieve success. Although our company colors are blue, we will bleed yellow this season."

"We are delighted to have Garuda Aerospace as our official drone partner. As a team that considers innovation an important part of our success and growth, we are thrilled to partner with a company like Garuda Aerospace that shares our values and commitment to excellence. Their focus on innovation and youth training align perfectly with our values at Chennai Super Kings," said, Mr Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.

CSK have four titles in IPL so far. Their first title came in IPL 2009 followed by IPL 2010. The third title came in the year 2018 after a long hiatus and the fourth in 2021. Dhoni will be hoping to win the fifth title this year and come at par with Mumbai Indians (MI). CSK's first game is vs defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.