IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has confirmed his franchise's captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday (September 4), as per Insidesport. The legendary former India captain, MS Dhoni will lead the IPL franchise once more after helping CSK write history in the cash-rich league numerous times. Last season in the IPL 2022, Ravindra Jadeja was announced captain of the side before new season began. However, the team had a disappointing start to the campaign losing 6 out of the 8 matches they played in the beginning and MS Dhoni was introduced back as the skipper again.

Notably, MS Dhoni has lead CSK to four IPL titles as captain and the last one was in the IPL 2021.

"There is no change in our stance. We never said that there will be a change," said Kasi to InsideSport clearing the debate of who will lead the side in the IPL 2023 season.

It is to be noted that MS Dhoni himself handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja before the IPL 2022 season began but the side's disappointing performance left the all-rounder clueless and he returned the responsibility to MS Dhoni again. MSD took over the duties for the remainder of the season for the team.

In what is a piece of good news for CSK and Dhoni fans is that now it's confirmed that the legendary 'Thala' (called by his fans) will be playing the IPL 2023. In the last couple of IPL seasons, MS Dhoni's availability for the next season always remains a doubt due to the fitness and age factor coming into play.

One big question still remains unanswered that, what is Ravindra Jadeja's equation with Chennai Super Kings. As per various reports, Jadeja is not in talking terms with the franchise since IPL 2022 and has also deleted all his social media posts wearing or related to the IPL franchise. He also withdrew from the IPL last season citing an injury.