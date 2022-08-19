Indian Premier League (IPL) will have more number of matches from next year. With league now expanded to ten teams, IPL is looking at more number of a games that will see the league expanded to more than 3 months in next few years. This year itself the league saw 74 games including the final. Former New Zealand batter Scott Styris feels that it was long due for 10 years now and that experts who follow the T20 league knew that the league one day will expand to 3 months.

Styris spoke about the 3-month-long window for the IPL in the new FTP cycle, he said, "I remember 10 years ago the conversation was all around how it was going to creep four or five days each year and it will get to a three-month season. Well, we're starting to get there now. It's just taking a little longer than we expected, and I think you're right. I think it will become the focal point that will allow all the players from all over the world to come together and play without any issues from a nationality perspective. And that's not necessarily a bad thing. I was in favour of it 10 years ago and I'm in favour of it now. Styris was speaking exclusively on SPORTS18’s daily sports news show ‘SPORTS OVER THE TOP’.

Styris also made a big statement on India, England and Australia getting more number of Test matches than other countries. He said that there is nothing surprising in that as these 3 teams have always got the larger share of Tests as that is where the money comes from.

"..I'm not sure why the surprise is there. It's the big three teams and you understand why. That's where the money in world cricket comes from. But you know, it's very, very tough thing to have a meaningful competition when teams play different amounts of games. Think about the English Premier League. Football's big in India. You know you don't see Man United play Liverpool five times and yet Burnley plays West Ham just once. You know it's an even playing field," said Styris.