NewsCricket
SCOTT STYRIS

'It's just taking a little..': Scott Styris opens up on IPL getting 3-month long window in FTP

Styris also made a big statement on India, England and Australia getting more number of Test matches than other countries. He said that there is nothing surprising in that as these 3 teams have always got the larger share of Tests as that is where the money comes from. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'It's just taking a little..': Scott Styris opens up on IPL getting 3-month long window in FTP

Indian Premier League (IPL) will have more number of matches from next year. With league now expanded to ten teams, IPL is looking at more number of a games that will see the league expanded to more than 3 months in next few years. This year itself the league saw 74 games including the final. Former New Zealand batter Scott Styris feels that it was long due for 10 years now and that experts who follow the T20 league knew that the league one day will expand to 3 months.         

Styris spoke about the 3-month-long window for the IPL in the new FTP cycle, he said, "I remember 10 years ago the conversation was all around how it was going to creep four or five days each year and it will get to a three-month season. Well, we're starting to get there now. It's just taking a little longer than we expected, and I think you're right. I think it will become the focal point that will allow all the players from all over the world to come together and play without any issues from a nationality perspective. And that's not necessarily a bad thing. I was in favour of it 10 years ago and I'm in favour of it now. Styris was speaking exclusively on SPORTS18’s daily sports news show ‘SPORTS OVER THE TOP’. 

Styris also made a big statement on India, England and Australia getting more number of Test matches than other countries. He said that there is nothing surprising in that as these 3 teams have always got the larger share of Tests as that is where the money comes from. 

"..I'm not sure why the surprise is there. It's the big three teams and you understand why. That's where the money in world cricket comes from. But you know, it's very, very tough thing to have a meaningful competition when teams play different amounts of games. Think about the English Premier League. Football's big in India. You know you don't see Man United play Liverpool five times and yet Burnley plays West Ham just once. You know it's an even playing field," said Styris. 

Live Tv

Scott StyrisIPLIPL 2023Indian Premier LeagueICC FTPIPL 3 month window

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?
DNA Video
DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO
DNA Video
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'new voters' create a 'new Kashmir'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?