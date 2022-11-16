topStoriesenglish
IPL 2023: 'MS Dhoni will...', CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan makes a BIG statement on captaincy

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 04:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Chennai Super Kings have retained most of their players ahead of the mini IPL auction to be held in Kochi. One of the big names that has been retained is Dwayne Bravo. Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne and Chris Jordan are other key stars who will be missing in CSK colours in IPL 2023. CSK have Rs 20.45 remaining in the purse, the overseas slot that is remaining is two. Speaking about the retained and released players for the next IPL and who will captain the side, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that Dhoni will continue to lead the side in IPL 2023. 

"Obviously everybody knows that Thalaivan (MS Dhoni) is the one who is going to lead the side and he will do his best and the team will do well," said Viswanathan a day after announcing CSK's retained and released players ahead of the 2023 IPL auction.

"It is a very tough call as far as retention is concerned. As you know that CSK has been very passionate with the players, and they have also been contributing so well for the franchise. It becomes very difficult for us to decide while releasing the players," Viswanathan said."The contribution they have made to CSK will always be cherished and we know that yes, if there is an opportunity for any of them to come back, they will be back in CSK colours. See, a word to the fans is that we expect to do well. We had one bad season and the next season we won (in 2021). Hope that we will repeat the same (in 2023)," he said

"Obviously, the last two years we were not able to play at home and the current decision is that we will be able to play in our home ground. We have taken that into account, and the team management based on that has decided to release the players," he added.

