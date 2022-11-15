IPL 2023 Retention LIVE UPDATES: Kolkata Knight Riders RELEASE Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi

Just a couple of days after the end of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have to announce their Retention List to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction of December 23 in Kochi. Kolkata Knight Riders have lost Australian ODI captain Pat Cummins and England batter Sam Billings before the Retention Day deadline at 5pm on November 15 as both have decided to skip IPL 2023. Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings have the biggest purse so far before finalising their Retention List, which stands at Rs 8.45 crore while IPL 2022 debutants Lucknow Super Giants have the smallest at Rs 5 crore.

However, the 10 teams can build on this purse by releasing some players before the Retention Day deadline or can transfer players between franchises in the transfer window as well. Three players have been officially traded so far – Royal Challengers Bangalore trading Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians while IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans traded Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders.

_ NEWS _: Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders. #TATAIPL



More Details _https://t.co/FwBbZbwcP9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 13, 2022

Former Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja was rumoured to be on the transfer list but MS Dhoni’s side have decided to retain the all-rounder while releasing players like Chris Jordan, Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner before the Retention Day deadline.

