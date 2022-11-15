IPL 2023 Retention LIVE UPDATES: Kolkata Knight Riders RELEASE Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi
LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2023 Team Wise Retained Players List: Check updates from all 10 IPL Franchises before Retention Day on November 15 here.
Just a couple of days after the end of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have to announce their Retention List to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction of December 23 in Kochi. Kolkata Knight Riders have lost Australian ODI captain Pat Cummins and England batter Sam Billings before the Retention Day deadline at 5pm on November 15 as both have decided to skip IPL 2023. Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings have the biggest purse so far before finalising their Retention List, which stands at Rs 8.45 crore while IPL 2022 debutants Lucknow Super Giants have the smallest at Rs 5 crore.
However, the 10 teams can build on this purse by releasing some players before the Retention Day deadline or can transfer players between franchises in the transfer window as well. Three players have been officially traded so far – Royal Challengers Bangalore trading Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians while IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans traded Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders.
_ NEWS _: Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders. #TATAIPL
More Details _https://t.co/FwBbZbwcP9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 13, 2022
Former Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja was rumoured to be on the transfer list but MS Dhoni’s side have decided to retain the all-rounder while releasing players like Chris Jordan, Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner before the Retention Day deadline.
Check all the LIVE Updates of IPL Retention Day here.
IPL 2023, Retention Day: Kolkata Knight Riders RELEASE more players
Pat Cummins and Sam Billings have becided to pull out of IPL 2023, but Kolkata Knight Riders have decided not to retain Mohammad Nabi and all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne and young Indian pacer Shivam Mavi as well.
IPL 2023: Jasprit Bumrah pays TRIBUTE to retiring Kieron Pollard
Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah paid a glowing tribute to teammate Kieron Pollard, who announced his retirement from IPL on Tuesday. Bumrah is looking forward to enjoying the 'banter in the nets'.
"It'll take some used to you not being on the field out there with us, but I'll still enjoy our banter in the nets. Congratulations on an incredible career Polly and all the best for your new innings @KieronPollard55," Bumrah tweeted.
It'll take some used to you not being on the field out there with us, but I'll still enjoy our banter in the nets. Congratulations on an incredible career Polly and all the best for your new innings _ @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/7NgaatvJko
— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) November 15, 2022
IPL 2023, Retention Day: Will CSK release Ambati Rayudu?
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have benefitted greatly from the services of Ambati Rayudu over the years. However, age is not on Rayudu's side at 36 years of age. Rayudu was bought for Rs 6.5 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction.
It remains to be seen if CSK will continue to retain the services of Rayudu going forward.
IPL 2023, Retention Day: Live Streaming Details
We are just a couple of hours away from deadline on Retention Day. The 10 IPL franchises have only uptil 5pm IST on Tuesday (November 15) to submit their Retention List to the BCCI.
Star Sports will broadcast a special show ‘Game Plan: IPL Retention Special’ today, November 15th, 2022 from 6-7 PM. During the show, the list of IPL retained players will be discussed and analyzed with legends of the game like Sanjay Manjrekar, Harbhajan Singh, Aakash Chopra and more
The auction is almost here & we can't wait for it!
Discuss the retentions with @cricketaakash, @TomMoodyCricket, @harbhajan_singh, @IrfanPathan & @MayantiLanger_B on #GamePlan: IPL Retention, today:
8 PM: Star Sports 1/1HD/3
5 PM: Star Sports 2/2HD/3/1Hindi/1HD Hindi/First pic.twitter.com/DmVKp6LxZT
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 14, 2022
IPL 2023: Kieron Pollard announces RETIREMENT from IPL
Mumbai Indians and West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League. Pollard has now been appointed new Batting Coach of Rohit Sharma's MI side.
_ #OneFamily @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/4mDVKT3eu6
— Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) November 15, 2022
Retention Day, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals RELEASE 4 cricketers
After trading Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight on Monday (November 15), the Delhi Capitals have now decided to release 4 more cricketers to open up their auction kitty. Punjab batter Mandeep Singh, wicketkeepers KS Bharat and New Zealand's Tim Seifert and Andhra batting all-rounder Ashwin Hebbar have all been released by Rishabh Pant-led DC.
IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore bid ADIEU to 2022 squad
Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, featuring Virat Kohli, have bid adieu to 2022 squad in a long message on Twitter. "In a few hours from now, the IPL retention announcements will be made. The Auction dynamics would push us to make some changes, but we believe strongly in the squad we assembled last year, and our memories as a group will remain with us forever," RCB posted.
In a few hours from now, the IPL retention announcements will be made. The Auction dynamics would push us to make some changes, but we believe strongly in the squad we assembled last year, and our memories as a group will remain with us forever. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/SsNL69EdZ9
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 15, 2022
IPL 2023, Retention Day: Will Alex Hales return to KKR?
England opener Alex Hales made a sensational comeback in the T20 World Cup 2022 and smashed a match-winning 86 not out in the semifinal win over Team India. In the IPL 2022 mega auction, Kolkata Knight Riders picked Hales at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.
But Hales skipped IPL 2022 citing bubble fatigue and his mental well-being as the reason. KKR brought in Australian opener Aaron Finch as a replacement. As per IPL rules, the franchise has the right to release or retain both players. What will KKR decide to do on Retention Day?
Retention Day, IPL 2023: Teams start BUZZING before deadline
The IPL franchises have already started buzzing with just a few hours to go before the IPL 2023 Retention Day deadline. All 10 teams must submit their final Retention List by 5pm IST on November 15.
RRetention on 9152974250 https://t.co/ZHCHXyXhRK pic.twitter.com/c8dURsLVwq
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 15, 2022
IPL 2023, Retention Day: Will SRH release captain Kane Williamson?
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad before the IPL 2022 mega auction for Rs 14 crore. However, Williamson only managed 216 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2022 at a strike-rate of less than 94.
Will SRH release their skipper on IPL 2023 Retention Day after yet another disappointing season?
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni to RETIRE after next season?
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni may call time on his IPL career after the 2023 season. After Team India debacle in the T20 World Cup 2022, where they crashed out from the semis, the BCCI is keen to get Dhoni involved with the team in some capacity.
According to the Telegraph newspaper, "Dhoni is expected to retire from the game after next year’s IPL and the BCCI is keen to use his experience and technical acumen in the right manner. The former captain could be asked to work with a specialised set of players since managing three formats is proving to be too demanding for head coach Rahul Dravid."
Retention Day, IPL 2023: Kane Williamson keeps silent on participation
New Zealand Kane Williamson didn't confirm his participation for IPL 2023 season. The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper is no certainty to be retained by his franchise either.
Williamson and the New Zealand team will be seen in action in T20I series starting on Friday (November 18).
Retention Day, IPL 2023: Ben Stokes set to return to T20 League
England all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to play in IPL 2023, according to England media. He was released from a 1.3 million pound contract at Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and, after that summer’s four-month break for mental health reasons, opted out of this year’s edition.
Stokes scored a match-winning unbeaten fifty in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against Pakistan. Franchises will be hoping Stokes will put his name in IPL 2023 mini auction.
IPL 2023, Retention Day: MS Dhoni make LAST MINUTE changes
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is making some last minute changes to his side's Retention List. Former captain Ravindra Jadeja is going to be retained by the four-time IPL champions for sure.
“There has been a lot of speculation in the media. But Jadeja has not spoken about anything to us. He will be playing for us in the coming season,” a CSK source was quoted as saying by The Hindu newspaper.
Retention Day, IPL 2022: Pat Cummins pulls out
Kolkata Knight Riders have lost their premier fast bowler Pat Cummins, as he announced his decision to skip IPL 2023. Cummins said he wants to take some rest ahead of Ashes and 50-over World Cup next year.
I've made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI's for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Iu0dF73zOW
— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 14, 2022
IPL 2023 Retention: Cameron Green for Kieron Pollard at MI?
With Mumbai Indians deciding to part ways with Kieron Pollard, Australian Cameron Green has emerged as the possible replacement for the former West Indies captain. Green has made rapid progress in international cricket and performed brilliantly in the three-match T20I series in India earlier this year as well.
Will Cameron Green spark a bidding war at the IPL 2023 mini auction next month?
KKR's Aman Khan transferred to DC
A young all-rounder Aman Khan was traded from Kolkata Knight Riders to Delhi Capitals. Aman, who made his IPL debut for KKR the previous season, was purchased in the 2022 IPL Auction for INR 20 Lakh. Shardul Thakur is moving to KKR in exchange for this player transaction.
IPL 2023 Retentions: KKKR welcomes Shardul Thakur
____'_ at ____?! _
Welcome to the #GalaxyOfKnights, @imShard! _#AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/dbOAPl615s
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 14, 2022
Praise the LORD.
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 14, 2022
IPL 2023 Retentions: Rajasthan Royals' admin has joined the retention day fun!
"@JakeLushMcCrum, __ __ ______ ____ __ ______ ____ _____?" pic.twitter.com/Qpikp6zysf
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 14, 2022
IPL 2023 Retentions: From MS Dhoni's CSK to Rohit Sharma's MI - Who will be retained? Read Here
Click
IPL 2023 Retentions: When and where to watch IPL 2023 Retention Day Live?
Click Here
IPL 2023 Retentions: Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow top picks for Punjab Kings
PBKS probable retention list: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma
IPL 2023 Retentions: Will Umran Malik continue with SRH?
Sunrisers Hyderabad's likely retention list: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik
IPL 2023 Retentions: CSK will look to continue with the core team
CSK's Probable Retained Players list: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius Deepak Chahar.
IPL 2023 Retentions: Will Mumbai Indians release Kieron Pollard? Harbhajan Singh says THIS
"Well, I think it's going to be very difficult for Mumbai Indians to release Kieron Pollard. He's been there for many years. But yes, there are times when you have to take few tough calls and maybe this is the time. They have to move forward and make a team for the next 4-5 years and try to find someone who can do what Pollard has done over the years."
Click here to read full news
IPL 2023 Retentions: Question mark on R Ashwin in RR squad
After a below-par performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. R Ashwin is likely to be released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.
RR's likely retention
Sanju Samson
Jos Buttler
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yuzvendra Chahal
Shimron Hetmyer
Trent Boult
James Neesham
Prasidh Krishna
Obed Mcoy
IPL 2023 Retentions: Will KKR release Sunil Narine?
Even though West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine was one of the players who was retained ahead of the mega auction last year. KKR team mangement might release him this year. Last year he could only score 71 runs and took just 9 wickets.
KKR's likely retention list
Shreyas Iyer
Sunil Narine
Andre Russell
Varun Chakravarthy
Nitish Rana
Sheldon Jackson
Rinku Singh
Umesh Yadav
Retention Day, IPL 2023: Adil Rashid confirms participation in mini auction
England leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who bowled a match-turning wicket-maiden over in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against Pakistan, will put his name for the IPL 2023 mini auction which will take place in Kochi on December 23.
"Yes, I will be putting up my name in IPL auctions this time," Rashid told PTI after the World Cup final on Sunday.
IPL 2023 Retentions: Will Mitchell Starc play this year's IPL?
Starc last played in IPL 2015 for RCB. Overall he has played just 27 matches in the cash-rich league with 34 wickets to his name. However, cricket fans have not seen him in the league in the last seven years. It will be interesting to see if he plays this year.
IPL 2023 Retentions: RCB may release T20 World Cup winner David Willey
Royal Challengers Bangalore may well decide to release newly-crowned T20 World Cup champion David Willey. The England all-rounder was bought by RCB at his base price of Rs 2 crore.
Willey played in just 4 matches in the IPL 2022 season for RCB and picked up a solitary wicket.
IPL 2023: Retention Day deadline at 5pm tomorrow
The 10 IPL franchises will have until 5pm IST on November 15 to complete their Retention List ahead of IPL 2023 mini auction next month. There have already been 4 official trades in this window.
Sam Billings has officially pulled out of IPL 2023 and Aaron Finch as well as Pat Cummins participation is doubtful as well.
BREAKING, IPL 2023 Retention: Shardul Thakur traded to Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals have traded all-rounder Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders in an 'all-cash deal' on Monday (November 14), according to Espncricinfo website. DC had earlier tried to trade Thakur with CSK for Ravindra Jadeja.
The Mumbai all-rounder had joined DC from MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings after being bought for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2022 auction.
IPL 2023 Retention Day: Pat Cummins may opt out of T20 League too
Australia ODI skipper Pat Cummins, may decide to pull out of IPL 2023 as well to focus on Ashes series in England next year. Cummins was appointed ODI captain recently, replacing Aaron Finch.
KKR batter Sam Billings has already officially pulled out. With Cummins out, KKR have lined up Lockie Ferguson as his replacement, trading the New Zealand pacer along with Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans on Sunday (November 13). With Cummins and Billings out, it will free up Rs 9.25 crore for KKR for the IPL 2023 mini auction.
IPL 2023 Retention: Australia captain Aaron Finch may pull out too
Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch may pull out of IPL 2023 season as well. Finch, was drafted in by Kolkata Knight Riders to replace Alex Hales in IPL 2022.
Finch played in just 5 games for KKR and scored 86 runs with a top-score of 58 runs last season. There are reports that Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc may skip IPL 2023 as well.
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders batter Sam Billings not available
England and Kolkata Knight Riders batter Sam Billings has announced that he will not be available for IPL 2023 to focus on Test cricket. "Have taken the tough decision that I won’t be taking part in the next IPL @KKRiders. Looking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket," former Chennai Super Kings batter Billings tweeted.
Have taken the tough decision that I won't be taking part in the next IPL @KKRiders
Looking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket pic.twitter.com/7yeqcf9yi8
— Sam Billings (@sambillings) November 14, 2022
Retention Day, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals to release Shardul Thakur
Delhi Capitals, who failed to reach the IPL 2022 Playoffs, are getting ready to off-load all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who was bought during IPL 2022 auction for Rs 10.75 crore. Apart from Thakur, wicketkeeper KS Bharat and Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh and Ashwin Habbar might also get dropped by the Capitals.
According to report, DC approached MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings for a trade - offering Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel for Ravindra Jadeja. But CSK turned down the offer.
IPL 2023 mini-auction: Will Ben Stokes be available next season?
Fans are wondering if T20 World Cup 2022 hero Ben Stokes from England will be available for IPL 2023. All 10 franchises will be interested in bringing home the English all-rounder. "It is too early to say anything. He hasn’t reached out, nor their is any information from ECB’s side. Yes some of the franchises have enquired about his availability", said a IPL Governing Council member to Insidesport website.
Stokes last played in IPL 2021, although it was only 1 match. Before that he turned out in 8 games for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 and scored a century that season as well.
IPL 2023 Retention: World T20 champion Chris Jordan released by CSK
Chennai Super Kings were expected to release all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja but have decided to release newly-crowned T20 World Cup champion Chris Jordan. Apart from Jordan, they are expected to release Adam Milne, Narayan Jagdeeshan and Mitchell Santner as well.
IPL 2023 Retention: Punjab Kings release ex-captain Mayank Agarwal
Punjab Kings are once again set to ring in major changes before IPL 2023. They have replaced Mayank Agarwal as skipper with Shikhar Dhawan. Now reports say they are set to release Mayank Agarwal (Rs 14 cr), Odean Smith (Rs 6 cr) and Shahrukh Khan (Rs 9 cr) ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. PK already have the biggest auction purse so far at Rs 8.45 crore.
IPL 2023 Transfer: Jason Behrendorff traded
Royal Challengers Bangalore have traded Australian pace bowler Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians a few days back. The left-armer has been a part of the MI team in 2018 and the 2019 title winning season, and will see him return for the 2023 season in the 'Blue and Gold' squad. MI are already battling with injuries to key pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.
____ & ____. AGAIN!
Back to apli Mumbai after 3 seasons. Pace, swing & experience __ Jason Behrendorff, lai bhari _#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @JDorff5 pic.twitter.com/N4zZBX4jt9
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 12, 2022
IPL Retention Day: Kieron Pollard released by Mumbai Indians?
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are believed to have released former captain and all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Rohit Sharma's side are also believed to have released Fabian Allen, Tymal Mills, Mayank Markande and Hrithik Shokin ahead of Retention Day on November 15.
IPL 2023 Retention: Purse Details
All 10 IPL teams have been give additional Rs 5 crore ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction by the BCCI. Punjab Kings have the biggest purse currently ahead of the Retention announcement, carrying forward Rs 3.45 crore from the IPL 2022 auction to take their total tally to Rs 8.45 crore.
Hello and welcome to LIVE Coverage of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Retention Day, which is on November 15 ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction here.
