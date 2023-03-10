IPL 2023: 'MS Dhoni Will Want To Go Out...', Matthew Hayden Breaks Silence Over Likely Retirement Of CSK Captain

Former Australia and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Matthew Hayden feels IPL 2023 is going to be the season which will be celebrated in the biggest way by Chennai fans as captain MS Dhoni may be finish his career in style at the end of the tournament. MSD has been preparing for the championship one month in advance. Remember that apart from IPL, Dhoni does not play any other cricket tournament. He has already retired from first-class and international cricket. This July 7, he will turn 42 and at this age, it won't be very easy for him to continue playing non-stop cricket. Even playing once a year becomes an arduous task for the ageing body.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Likes Smoking Hookah...: Former CSK Cricketer Reveals SHOCKING Truth

Last year, ahead of CSK's last match in the league, Dhoni had said that he would like to call it a day only in front of the home fans. With league being played mostly abroad in the last 3 years, Dhoni would want to win his fifth and final trophy as captain of CSK before he says good bye to the sport forever. Hayden feels with Dhoni playing his last league, it may turn out to be the best season ever for fans and the franchise.

"See CSK, they notoriously find a way to do things unique and special. Take their hiatus out of their IPL, it was unfortunate the two years they weren't playing, and they came back the year after that to win the IPL, it was most unexpected. And they have a way. MS Dhoni has a way of revitalising, revamping, making it just a completely different look and feel to the side, even though it's had this great tag of having complete trust in few players and having retained most of their players," Hayden told Star Sports.

He added, "So for MS Dhoni, I think this year in particular, it's going to be a year celebrated like no other. It's the finish I believe of the legacy of MS Dhoni and he will want to go out in style with his fans, who'd want him to go out in style as well."

CSK play their first match of IPL 2023 vs defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 31, 2023.