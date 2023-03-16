IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's 'Hulk' Look Goes Viral; Fans Call CSK Captain 'Fittest Cricketer Ever' - See Pic Here

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is known for his prep and hard work ahead of each and every tournament. He is 41 but a look at him playing in the CSK nets can trick your eyes. Even after crossing 40, the only reason MSD is still going on and on in IPL, year after year, is because he keeps a check on his lifestyle, food habits and work out regimes. The Dhoni and CSK fans have already been blessed with videos of him smashing sixes in the nets ahead of IPL 2023. Dhoni is leaving no stone unturned to get ready for the 16th edition of the league. He knows he will need to be at the peak of his skills as well as fitness to win the fifth title for CSK.

Also Read | Watch: MS Dhoni Hits No-Look Six During CSK's Nets Session

On Wednesday, after CSK's practice session, a photo of his batting in the nets went viral. In that photo, one can see Dhoni stepping out to smash a bowler out of the park. His triceps are at work and they are looking massive in the picture. The fans were mighty impressed by the photo as to see Dhoni so fit even at 41 years of age is very inspiring for them. He appeared 'hulk-like' in this photo, giving massive fitness goals to his fans.

CSK shared the photo on their Instagram and wrote: "ICYMI the easter egg from last night, here is the original."

Take a look at photo below and fans' reactions:

I remember how people trolled MS Dhoni in 2020 for his look and fitness and now he is the Fittest cricketer . The Transformation _ pic.twitter.com/h2GpE4cMkx — MAHIYANK _ (@Mahiyank_78) March 15, 2023

Man this is Next Level Fitness at the age of 41+ _ @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/sGAZDNxx01 March 15, 2023

IPL 2023 is going to MS Dhoni's 16th IPL as well. Barring two years, 2016 and 2017, he has played all editions as captain of the Chennai Super Kings. Last year, right ahead of the new season, he passed on the baton to Ravindra Jadeja. However, courtesy CSK's poor run in the first few matches, Dhoni was told to captain again. CSK failed to reach the last four in IPL 2022 but this year Dhoni will have his eyes set on the trophy. CSK have won the title four times and he would be hoping that he finishes off in style with fifth IPL title.

It looks very much a possibility that Dhoni plays his last IPL this year. He had said at end of last season that he would want to play in front of home crowd one more time before calling it quits.