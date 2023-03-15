Watch: MS Dhoni Hits No-Look Six During CSK's Nets Session

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was at his brutal best in the nets session on Tuesday, March 14. The Captain Cool attempted to hit sixes during the batting session at MA Chidambaran stadium in Chennai. One of the shots captured tha attention of everyone present there at the nets. It was a no-look shot that had gone sailing over the stands. Dhoni, who was playing the spinners in the nets, stepped out and connected beautifully to tonk it over the ropes. The highlight of the shot was Dhoni's nonchalant attitude after hitting the six. He did not even look above to see where the ball was heading to, after making the connection as if he knew the result.

Also Read | IPL 2023: MS Dhoni set to Play his Final Tournament, THIS will be his Last League Game in Chennai

Watch Dhoni' no-look shot for CSK below:

IPL 2023 is going to be the first tournament since 2019 which will be held all across India. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament had been played fully or partially abroad from 2020. In 2021, BCCI made an attempt to hold the tournament in India but the second wave broke out just then and the league was halted and later rescheduled in UAE. IPL 2022 was held in India but it was limited to just 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune. This year, the tournament will return to the old home and away format where each team will get to play 7 home games out of the 14.

There is one more new rule to be introduced in the tournament, which is the Impact Player rule where each team will be allowed to introduce an impact player midway through the game.

Dhoni might be playing his last IPL as in previous edition, he had hinted that he would like to retire in front of the home crowd. In July this year, Dhoni will turn 42 and he would want rest finally after having given so much to CSK over the years, both as captain and batter.