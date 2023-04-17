'Thala Roars Back', MS Dhoni Smashes Sixes In Nets Ahead Of RCB Clash - Watch

Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious in a thrilling match against Chennai Super Kings where CSK skipper MS Dhoni failed to lead his team to victory. Dhoni was playing his 200th match as the captain of CSK but could only score a single run on the last ball against Sandeep Sharma's Yorker. After the match, it was revealed that Dhoni was nursing a knee injury. As CSK gears up to face Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, all eyes will be on the two former Indian captains. While Kohli smashed a fifty in RCB's recent victory over Delhi Capitals, Dhoni's injury will be a cause for concern for his team.

Ahead of the highly anticipated match between the two Southern rivals, IPL's official handle shared a video of Dhoni batting in the nets. The video showed Dhoni hitting the ball hard and with ease, indicating that he was not experiencing any discomfort from his injury.

CSK has a chance to climb up to second place in the IPL 2023 standings if they beat RCB by a margin of 60 runs or more. RCB, currently in seventh place, defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs and will be looking to improve their position in the table. The two teams are currently separated by net run rate, but after tonight's match, one team will have clear daylight over their opponents.

CSK suffered a close defeat to Rajasthan Royals in their last match, with Dhoni nursing a knee injury. However, the video of Dhoni hitting the ball hard in the nets ahead of their match against RCB is a positive sign for his team. The upcoming match between the two Southern rivals will be highly anticipated, with both teams looking to improve their position in the IPL 2023 standings.