IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians call Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav the CORE group, retain Arjun Tendulkar in YOUNG contingent

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians are set to take a new route in the upcoming IPL 2023 season if one goes by their Retention List to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (November 23). As with the previous season, 2022 also sees the evolution of the core that will continue to strengthen and build the team for the future, Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

MI called their skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and batter Suryakumar Yadav as the ‘core group’ in the team. “The core of MI – Captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav continue with Mumbai Indians and were also retained prior to the mega auctions in 2021. Mumbai Indians legend, global cricket icon and one of the best of the game, Kieron Pollard has decided to retire from IPL cricket. He will take over as batting coach of Mumbai Indians,” MI said in a statement.

Wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan and on the back of an excellent breakout season, young debutants Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya Singh and Tristan Stubbs, will be an important cog in the team’s strategy for the upcoming season.

MI will be hoping that England pacer Jofra Archer will recover from injury and will be fit enough to partner Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming season. “The foreign contingent of Jofra Archer and Tim David continue and are joined by the recently traded fast bowler Jason Behrendorff,” the statement added.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar was also retained with other youngsters like Ramandeep Singh and Hrithik Shokeen. “The young Indian contingent of Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Md. Arshad Khan and Akash Madwal all continue another season of learning and honing their skills under the watchful eyes of the coaching team of Mumbai Indians,” MI said.

The 2023 season will also see the debut of Mark Boucher as head coach of Mumbai Indians and Kieron Pollard as batting coach. Mumbai Indians have released the following players Kieron Pollard, Tymal Mills, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Riley Meredith, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Sanjay Yadav and Aryan Juyal.