Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills and Riley Meredith are among the players released by Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per ESPNCricinfo, MI has retained most of its core players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah. Also, with the future in their mind, the side has retained some exciting young talent like Tilak Verma, hard-hitting Tim David, South African under-19 sensation Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs.

Pollard has announced his retirement from IPL as a player and will extend his association with the franchise as a batting coach. Ever since he signed with MI in 2010, Pollard has been one of the marquee players of the franchise, having won them many games with his all-round performances. In 189 matches for the side, Pollard has scored 3,412 runs at an average of 28.67, with 16 half-centuries under his belt. He has also taken 69 wickets for the five-time champions. But the last season with MI was underwhelming for him. In 11 matches, he could score only 144 runs at an average of 14.40, with the highest score of 25. He hit these runs at a poor strike rate of 107.46. Also, he took only four wickets for his side in the tournament.

MI, who had a poor IPL 2022 after they finished last in the points table with four wins in 14 matches and eight points on the board, will be entering the next season with an exciting mix of experience and youth.

They have INR 20.55 crore left in their purse for auction and three overseas player slots as well.

"Locked & loaded for #IPL2023 Presenting our stars for the upcoming season #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians," tweeted MI.

Mumbai Indians

Players released: Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

Players acquired via trades: Jason Behrendorff

Current squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

It was one memorable association, #Risers. _



Thank you for your contributions and here's wishing you all the very best for your future endeavours. _#SunRisersHyderabad pic.twitter.com/3s4ICRV4mA — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 15, 2022

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran have been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the mini-auction scheduled on December 23. A total of 12 players have been released by Sunrisers, with some big names not finding a place in the retention list. Kiwi skipper was bought for INR 14 crore and led the Hyderabad franchise in the 2022 season. The batter had a forgettable season as he scored 216 runs in 13 innings.

He made his IPL debut for the Orange Army in 2015 and was handed the captaincy reigns in 2018 after David Warner was stripped of his captaincy. The Kiwi player led the team to the final of the 2018 IPL. Nicholas Pooran had been signed up by Sunrisers for a hefty price tag of INR 10.75 crore. Before playing for the Hyderabad franchise, the left-hander was a part of the Punjab Kings setup. The team retained dependable Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, South African Aiden Markram, and Umran Malik among other players. Sunrisers neither secured any transfers nor traded any players ahead of the mini-auction.

The released player's list is as follows - Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod.

Current squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

The franchise needs to fill four overseas positions, and selecting a new captain will be their priority. The team is young, has a strong pace attack, and could hand over the captaincy to a young player.